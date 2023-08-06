PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Charley Hoffman records albatross to finish season on high note

    Written by Stephanie Royer

    GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Hot on the heels of the par-4 ace on PGA TOUR Canada earlier this week, Charley Hoffman joined the exclusive club of players to make an albatross in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned events.

    On Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, Hoffman made a rare “2” at the 546-yard, par-5 15th at Sedgefield Country Club. He came into No. 15 even on his round with one bogey, one double bogey and three birdies.


    After a 343-yard drive, he holed out from 198 yards. The ball landed softly on the green, trickled to the pin location on the back right corner and dropped in. The 46-year-old Hoffman raised his hands in celebration and high-fived his caddie.

    His albatross marks just the seventh in a PGA-TOUR sanctioned event and fourth on the PGA TOUR this season, following Xander Schauffele's at The American Express, Kevin Tway's at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Dylan Wu's at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Hoffman is a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR, most recently at the 2016 Valero Texas Open, but he’s had a rather lackluster 2023 season with no top-10s and 14 missed cuts in 24 events. He entered the Wyndham Championship at No. 156 in the FedExCup standings, and after rounds of 69-66-67 is projected to move to No. 136. The albatross vaulted him into the top 10 on the leaderboard at 11 under.

