Charley Hoffman records albatross to finish season on high note
1 Min Read
Written by Stephanie Royer
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Hot on the heels of the par-4 ace on PGA TOUR Canada earlier this week, Charley Hoffman joined the exclusive club of players to make an albatross in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned events.
On Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, Hoffman made a rare “2” at the 546-yard, par-5 15th at Sedgefield Country Club. He came into No. 15 even on his round with one bogey, one double bogey and three birdies.
Charley Hoffman cards a rare albatross at Wyndham
After a 343-yard drive, he holed out from 198 yards. The ball landed softly on the green, trickled to the pin location on the back right corner and dropped in. The 46-year-old Hoffman raised his hands in celebration and high-fived his caddie.
His albatross marks just the seventh in a PGA-TOUR sanctioned event and fourth on the PGA TOUR this season, following Xander Schauffele's at The American Express, Kevin Tway's at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Dylan Wu's at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Hoffman is a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR, most recently at the 2016 Valero Texas Open, but he’s had a rather lackluster 2023 season with no top-10s and 14 missed cuts in 24 events. He entered the Wyndham Championship at No. 156 in the FedExCup standings, and after rounds of 69-66-67 is projected to move to No. 136. The albatross vaulted him into the top 10 on the leaderboard at 11 under.