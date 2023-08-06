Charley Hoffman records albatross to finish season on high note

Hoffman is a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR, most recently at the 2016 Valero Texas Open, but he’s had a rather lackluster 2023 season with no top-10s and 14 missed cuts in 24 events. He entered the Wyndham Championship at No. 156 in the FedExCup standings, and after rounds of 69-66-67 is projected to move to No. 136. The albatross vaulted him into the top 10 on the leaderboard at 11 under.