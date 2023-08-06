Update: Final round of Wyndham Championship resumes
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Update: Forecast as of 6:55 p.m. ET
Play has resumed at the Wyndham Championship with mild rain padding Sedgefield Country Club.
Update: Forecast as of 6:17 p.m. ET
Practice facilities are open at Sedgefield Country Club. Play is scheduled to resume at 6:55 pm.
The final round of the Wyndham Championship was suspended at 4:52 p.m. ET when a string of thunderstorms was anticipated to roll in near the area.
The final group of Lucas Glover and Billy Horschel were finishing hole 14 when play was halted and will tee off on 15 when play resumes. Glover and Russell Henley co-lead at 20-under par. Henley and Byeong Hun An will be hitting their approach shots on hole 15.
Weather warnings were placed on the electronic scoreboards at Sedgefield Country Club shortly after 4 p.m. to alert the fans braving 93-degree temperatures to watch the final event of the PGA TOUR Regular Season.
The storms are expected to clear around 6 p.m. ET. PGA TOUR rules official Mark Dusbabek told CBS Sports that he expects the delay to last about an hour.