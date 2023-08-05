FedExCup update: Justin Thomas faces final shot to make Playoffs

Russell Henley (No. 34, projected to No. 22) saw his grip on the leaderboard slip on Saturday as he dropped into solo third following a 5-under 65. But he’s just one shot behind leaders Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover and projected well within the top 30 for the TOUR Championship. … Byeong Hun An (No. 52, projected to No. 40) continued to improve his projected standing in the FedExCup thanks to a third-round 64. He stands solo fourth on the leaderboard, three shots behind the leaders. … Sam Burns (No. 19, projected to No. 19) didn’t make any moves in the FEC standings but his Saturday 65 vaulted him 31 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for 21st. … Adam Scott (No. 81, projected to No. 84) undoubtedly feels his Playoffs streak is coming to an end after carding a lackluster 69 on Saturday that featured six birdes and five bogeys, including three straight to end his round. … Shane Lowry (No. 76, projected to No. 78) also moved further away from the top 70 on Saturday with an even-par 70.