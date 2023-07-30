PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch the 3M Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The final round of the 3M Open will begin Sunday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

    Lee Hodges extended his lead in Round 3 to five strokes ahead of J.T. Poston who sits at 15 under. Defending champion Tony Finau used a 4-under 67 on Saturday to move to 14 under for the tournament and is six strokes off the lead.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times


    All-time greatest shots from 3M Open


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2 Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SUNDAY

    Marquee Group

    9:35 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Norlander

    Featured Groups

    8:34 a.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Doc Redman

    10:35 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Mackenzie Hughes

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    PGA TOUR
