How to watch the 3M Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The final round of the 3M Open will begin Sunday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
Lee Hodges extended his lead in Round 3 to five strokes ahead of J.T. Poston who sits at 15 under. Defending champion Tony Finau used a 4-under 67 on Saturday to move to 14 under for the tournament and is six strokes off the lead.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
9:35 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Norlander
Featured Groups
8:34 a.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Doc Redman
10:35 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Mackenzie Hughes
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)