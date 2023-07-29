FedExCup update: Aaron Baddeley makes inroads to first Playoffs berth since 2019

Sam Ryder’s back-nine 29 did a lot to aid his cause. He entered the week 69th and is T5 at 12-under… Kevin Yu joined Ryder with a 29 on his front nine, although it won’t have the same effect on the Standings as he bogeyed four of his last six holes to drop to 10 under… Garrick Higgo, currently 78th, will need more than a T27, his position through three rounds, to crack the top 70… The same goes for Cam Davis, who entered the 3M Open in 77th and is tied with Higgo at 8 under… A 1-under round that featured a double bogey and two bogeys is not what Justin Suh was looking for. He entered the week 76th and his T39 placing projects him to drop a spot.