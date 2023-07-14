How to Watch the Barbasol Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the Barbasol Championship takes place Friday from Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.
This is the second year that the Barbasol Championship is a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour. 48 DP World Tour pros will be teeing it up this week in Kentucky.
Lucas Glover leads after posting a 63 in Thursday's Round 1.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)