1D AGO

How to Watch the Barbasol Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 of the Barbasol Championship takes place Friday from Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.

    This is the second year that the Barbasol Championship is a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour. 48 DP World Tour pros will be teeing it up this week in Kentucky.

    Lucas Glover leads after posting a 63 in Thursday's Round 1.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW

    Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

