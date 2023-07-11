How to Watch the Barbasol Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 1 of the Barbasol Championship takes place Thursday from Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.
This is the second year that the Barbasol Championship is a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour meaning that upwards of 50 DP World Tour pros will be teeing it up this week in Kentucky.
Notables from the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai Rankings include No. 32 Julien Guerrier, the top-ranked player from the DP World Tour teeing it up, along with No. 40 Aaron Cockerill and No. 44 Marcus Helligkilde. Recent PGA TOUR winners set to compete in Kentucky include Cameron Champ, Chad Ramey and Erik van Rooyen. Kevin Streelman, who finished second at Keene Trace a year ago, is back in action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)