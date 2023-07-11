How to Watch the Barbasol Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Notables from the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai Rankings include No. 32 Julien Guerrier, the top-ranked player from the DP World Tour teeing it up, along with No. 40 Aaron Cockerill and No. 44 Marcus Helligkilde. Recent PGA TOUR winners set to compete in Kentucky include Cameron Champ, Chad Ramey and Erik van Rooyen. Kevin Streelman, who finished second at Keene Trace a year ago, is back in action.