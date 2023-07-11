Power Rankings: Barbasol Championship

• Jim Herman … As his fully exempt status for winning the Wyndham Championship in 2020 is nearing an end, the 45-year-old has perfected exceptionally timely performances. It includes at Keene Trace in 2019 where and when he qualified via Past Champion status. Positive results have eluded him of late, but he did light up TPC Deere Run last week for an eight-under 63 in the second round. Not only did he answer his victory here with a T20 in his title defense (in 2021), but this is as close to a home game as it gets for the Cincinnati native whose beloved Reds are, gulp, atop the National League Central at the All-Star break. Not that he lacks for confidence, but that’s the kind of bonus mojo that he hasn’t felt in a long time.