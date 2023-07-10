Monday qualifiers: Barbasol Championship

Notes: Carded six birdies and no bogeys Monday to earn spot in playoff, where he capitalized … After spending time on the Korn Ferry Tour and finding success in TOUR Monday qualifiers, shifted gears this spring and took a job as assistant men’s golf coach at his alma mater, the University of Kentucky … Made 40 Korn Ferry Tour starts in the 2020-21 combined season, recording five top-25s and finishing No. 110 on the season-long standings. That season was highlighted by a T11 at the 2020 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship … Gained notoriety in 2019 with a T5 at the TOUR’s Corales Puntacana Championship as a Monday qualifier. Also qualified for that year’s Wells Fargo Championship, U.S. Open and Travelers Championship, earning the moniker “Mr. Monday.” Made six cuts in eight TOUR starts that season … Grew up on a nine-hole municipal course with no bunkers.