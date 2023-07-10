Monday qualifiers: Barbasol Championship
Chris Nido, Maxwell Moldovan, Chip McDaniel, Matt Sharpstene earn spots
Written by Staff
Maxwell Moldovan has essentially rewritten the Ohio State record books.
While he's at it, he's spending his summer acclimating himself to life on TOUR.
The rising Buckeye senior earned a spot at the Barbasol Championship via Monday's open qualifier, carding 7-under 65 at Boone's Trace National Golf Club to earn one of four available spots in this week's field at Keene Trace.
Moldovan also qualified for last month's U.S. Open and proceeded to make the cut. He also played the 2022 U.S. Open as a qualifier.
University of Florida alum Chris Nido carded 8-under 64 to take medalist honors at the Barbasol Championship qualifier; this will mark his fourth TOUR start of the season.
Three players carded 6-under 66 -- Chip McDaniel, Matt Sharpstene and Daniel Iceman -- requiring a 3-for-2 playoff for the final two spots in the field. McDaniel and Sharpstene earned the qualifying spots, with Iceman the odd man out.
McDaniel, who gained notoriety for his Monday qualifying acumen on TOUR in 2019, has since assumed a role as assistant men's golf coach at his alma mater, the University of Kentucky.
Sharpstene, who advanced to the semifinals of the 2020 U.S. Amateur, concluded his college career at UNC-Charlotte in 2022. This will mark his second TOUR start, as he competed in the 2021 U.S. Open as an amateur.
Click here for all scores from the Monday qualifier.
Here's a capsule look at the four Monday qualifiers for the Barbasol Championship:
Chris Nido (8-under 64)
Age: 24
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Alma mater: University of Florida
PGA TOUR starts: 6
Cuts made: 1
Best PGA TOUR finish: T50, 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship
Notes: Began the qualifier with seven birdies in his first eight holes and cruised to the finish line … Also Monday qualified for the Valspar Championship earlier this season … In 2022, made 11 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, recording two top-25 finishes … Won the 2016 AJGA Daniel Berger Junior Championship … Teammates at Florida included Fred Biondi and Ricky Castillo; each earned 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership via PGA TOUR University.
Maxwell Moldovan (7-under 65)
Age: 21
Hometown: Uniontown, Ohio
College: Ohio State (rising senior)
PGA TOUR starts: 2
Cuts made: 1
Best PGA TOUR finish: 65th, 2023 U.S. Open
Notes: Has qualified for the U.S. Open in back-to-back years, including a made cut last month at Los Angeles Country Club … Named a Second Team All-American as a college junior in 2023, after being named a Third Team All-American as a sophomore … Unanimously named to the All Big-Ten first team in the last two campaigns … Has set Ohio State’s single-season scoring record (since 1980) in three consecutive seasons, most recently a 70.64 scoring average as a junior, en route to seven top-five finishes in 13 events … Was named the 2019 AJGA Player of the Year, the first male from the Midwest to earn the award.
Chip McDaniel (6-under 66; advanced via playoff)
Age: 27
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
College: University of Kentucky
PGA TOUR starts: 11
Cuts made: 8
Best PGA TOUR finish: T5, 2019 Corales Puntacana Championship
Notes: Carded six birdies and no bogeys Monday to earn spot in playoff, where he capitalized … After spending time on the Korn Ferry Tour and finding success in TOUR Monday qualifiers, shifted gears this spring and took a job as assistant men’s golf coach at his alma mater, the University of Kentucky … Made 40 Korn Ferry Tour starts in the 2020-21 combined season, recording five top-25s and finishing No. 110 on the season-long standings. That season was highlighted by a T11 at the 2020 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship … Gained notoriety in 2019 with a T5 at the TOUR’s Corales Puntacana Championship as a Monday qualifier. Also qualified for that year’s Wells Fargo Championship, U.S. Open and Travelers Championship, earning the moniker “Mr. Monday.” Made six cuts in eight TOUR starts that season … Grew up on a nine-hole municipal course with no bunkers.
Matt Sharpstene (6-under 66; advanced via playoff)
Age: 24
Hometown: Asheville, North Carolina
College: University of North Carolina-Charlotte
PGA TOUR starts: 1
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Made six birdies and an eagle Monday, offsetting two bogeys, to earn a spot in qualifying playoff, where he capitalized to earn his second TOUR start … Qualified for the 2021 U.S. Open as an amateur, carding rounds of 74-77 at Torrey Pines to miss the cut … Semifinalist at 2020 U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes, ultimately falling to eventual runner-up Ollie Osborne … Made the cut at Korn Ferry Tour’s 2022 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, finishing T69 … Won last month’s Kannapolis Open on the GPro Tour … Transferred to Charlotte after three seasons at West Virginia; played a fourth and fifth season at Charlotte … Named to the All-Conference USA First Team as a fifth-year senior in 2022.