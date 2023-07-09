The First Look: Barbasol Championship

LAST TIME: Trey Mullinax birdied the 72nd hole to win on the PGA TOUR for the first time, topping a hard-charging Kevin Streelman to win the 2022 Barbasol Championship. Mullinax, who earned the final spot in the 2022 Open Championship with his win, was 3 under through four holes in the final round and added three more birdies on his back nine, including the emphatic closer on the par-4 18th to shoot a closing 6-under 66 and get to 25 under for the week. Streelman had a chance to tie Mullinax but his 9-foot birdie try on 18 slid by. Mark Hubbard carded the final round’s low score, a 7-under 65, to finish third at 22 under.