1D AGO

Inside the Field: Barbasol Championship

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Barbasol Championship takes place from Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky from July 13-16. Scroll below for the field list and updates.

    DP World Tour Ranking (1-45)
    Jamie Donaldson
    Marcus Kinhult
    Lukas Nemecz
    James Morrison
    Masahiro Kawamura
    Santiago Tarrio
    Søren Kjeldsen
    John Catlin
    Angel Hidalgo Portillo
    Marc Warren
    Johannes Veerman
    Louis de Jager
    Marcus Helligkilde
    Andy Sullivan
    Jason Scrivener
    Nacho Elvira
    Julien Guerrier
    Aaron Cockerill
    Niklas Norgaard
    Daan Huizing
    Darius Van Driel
    Jazz Janewattananond
    Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
    Alexander Levy
    Nathan Kimsey
    Jeremy Freiburghaus
    Alexander Knappe
    JC Ritchie
    Mikael Lindberg
    Jens Dantorp
    Oliver Hundebol Jorgensen
    Frederik Schott
    Robin Sciot-Siegrist
    Clément Sordet
    Martin L Simonsen
    Jeong Weon Ko
    Todd Clements
    John Parry
    Bryce Easton
    Manu Gandas
    Deon Germishuys
    Ryo Hisatsune
    Daniel Brown
    Alejandro Del Rey
    Michael Lorenzo-Vera
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Tyler Duncan
    Lucas Glover
    Jim Herman
    Andrew Landry
    Chad Ramey
    Robert Streb
    Erik van Rooyen
    Richy Werenski
    Career money exemption
    Jason Dufner
    Ryan Moore
    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Trey Cox
    David Ford
    Bo Hoag
    Wes Homan
    Stephen Stallings Jr.
    Josh Teater
    PGA Club Professional Champion (6 events)
    Jesse Mueller
    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year.
    Jesse Massie
    Past Champion member
    Troy Merritt
    Grayson Murray
    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    Taylor Pendrith
    Adam Long
    Russell Knox
    Kevin Streelman
    Peter Malnati
    Vince Whaley
    James Hahn
    Scott Piercy
    Max McGreevy
    Nick Watney
    Kevin Tway
    Matthias Schwab
    Patton Kizzire
    Kramer Hickok
    Austin Smotherman
    Justin Lower
    Doc Redman
    Kelly Kraft
    Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
    Tyson Alexander
    Vincent Norrman
    Paul Haley II
    Zecheng Dou
    Harrison Endycott
    MJ Daffue
    Henrik Norlander
    Ryan Armour
    Brice Garnett
    Augusto Núñez
    Austin Cook
    Tano Goya
    Matti Schmid
    Trevor Werbylo
    Scott Harrington
    Brandon Matthews
    Kevin Roy
    Carl Yuan
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Brian Stuard
    Trevor Cone
    Michael Gligic
    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
    Andrew Novak
    Harry Higgs
    Cameron Percy
    Martin Trainer
    Satoshi Kodaira
    Hank Lebioda
    Jonathan Byrd
    $ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
    Akshay Bhatia
    Ryan Gerard
    Sean O'Hair
    Cody Gribble
    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    * = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    $ = Category breakdown can be found here.

