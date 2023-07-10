PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Barbasol Championship prize money breakdown

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    With just six events remaining in the FedExCup Regular Season, the race is on for players to jump inside the top 70 and secure FedExCup Playoffs berths.

    This week features two opportunities to do so -- in addition to the Genesis Scottish Open overseas, the TOUR heads to Kentucky for the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace GC.

    The Barbasol Championship has shown a penchant for first-time winners, most recently Trey Mullinax (2022) and Seamus Power (2021). Past results indicate that bushels of birdies will be required for players to contend throughout the week in the Bluegrass State.

    The Barbasol champion will receive 300 FedExCup points, in addition to a $684,000 winner’s check from a $3.8 million purse.

    Check out the full purse breakdown for the 2023 Barbasol Championship below.

    PositionPercentageAmount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    118%$684,000.00$549,100.00$453,466.66$386,650.00$340,480.00$306,691.66$281,200.00$260,893.75$244,255.56$230,185.00
    210.90%$414,200.00$338,200.00$287,533.34$254,600.00$231,230.00$214,066.67$200,450.00$189,287.50$179,761.11$171,380.00
    36.90%$262,200.00$224,200.00$201,400.00$185,487.50$174,040.00$164,825.00$157,157.14$150,456.25$144,400.00$138,795.00
    44.90%$186,200.00$171,000.00$159,916.67$152,000.00$145,350.00$139,650.00$134,492.86$129,675.00$125,083.34$120,650.00
    54.10%$155,800.00$146,775.00$140,600.00$135,137.50$130,340.00$125,875.00$121,600.00$117,443.75$113,366.66$109,345.00
    63.63%$137,750.00$133,000.00$128,250.00$123,975.00$119,890.00$115,900.00$111,964.29$108,062.50$104,183.34$100,700.00
    73.38%$128,250.00$123,500.00$119,383.34$115,425.00$111,530.00$107,666.66$103,821.43$99,987.50$96,583.34$93,480.00
    83.13%$118,750.00$114,950.00$111,150.00$107,350.00$103,550.00$99,750.00$95,950.00$92,625.00$89,616.66$86,830.00
    92.93%$111,150.00$107,350.00$103,550.00$99,750.00$95,950.00$92,150.00$88,892.86$85,975.00$83,283.34$80,750.00
    102.73%$103,550.00$99,750.00$95,950.00$92,150.00$88,350.00$85,183.34$82,378.57$79,800.00$77,372.22$75,050.00
    112.53%$95,950.00$92,150.00$88,350.00$84,550.00$81,510.00$78,850.00$76,407.14$74,100.00$71,883.34$69,730.00
    122.33%$88,350.00$84,550.00$80,750.00$77,900.00$75,430.00$73,150.00$70,978.57$68,875.00$66,816.66$64,790.00
    132.13%$80,750.00$76,950.00$74,416.66$72,200.00$70,110.00$68,083.34$66,092.86$64,125.00$62,172.22$60,230.00
    141.93%$73,150.00$71,250.00$69,350.00$67,450.00$65,550.00$63,650.00$61,750.00$59,850.00$57,950.00$56,126.00
    151.83%$69,350.00$67,450.00$65,550.00$63,650.00$61,750.00$59,850.00$57,950.00$56,050.00$54,234.45$52,478.00
    161.73%$65,550.00$63,650.00$61,750.00$59,850.00$57,950.00$56,050.00$54,150.00$52,345.00$50,603.33$48,906.00
    171.63%$61,750.00$59,850.00$57,950.00$56,050.00$54,150.00$52,250.00$50,458.57$48,735.00$47,056.67$45,410.00
    181.53%$57,950.00$56,050.00$54,150.00$52,250.00$50,350.00$48,576.67$46,875.71$45,220.00$43,594.45$42,180.00
    191.43%$54,150.00$52,250.00$50,350.00$48,450.00$46,702.00$45,030.00$43,401.43$41,800.00$40,427.78$39,216.00
    201.33%$50,350.00$48,450.00$46,550.00$44,840.00$43,206.00$41,610.00$40,035.71$38,712.50$37,556.67$36,518.00
    211.23%$46,550.00$44,650.00$43,003.33$41,420.00$39,862.00$38,316.67$37,050.00$35,957.50$34,981.11$34,086.00
    221.13%$42,750.00$41,230.00$39,710.00$38,190.00$36,670.00$35,466.67$34,444.29$33,535.00$32,701.11$31,920.00
    231.05%$39,710.00$38,190.00$36,670.00$35,150.00$34,010.00$33,060.00$32,218.57$31,445.00$30,716.67$30,020.00
    240.97%$36,670.00$35,150.00$33,630.00$32,585.00$31,730.00$30,970.00$30,264.29$29,592.50$28,943.33$28,310.00
    250.89%$33,630.00$32,110.00$31,223.33$30,495.00$29,830.00$29,196.67$28,581.43$27,977.50$27,381.11$26,809.00
    260.81%$30,590.00$30,020.00$29,450.00$28,880.00$28,310.00$27,740.00$27,170.00$26,600.00$26,051.11$25,517.00
    270.78%$29,450.00$28,880.00$28,310.00$27,740.00$27,170.00$26,600.00$26,030.00$25,483.75$24,953.33$24,434.00
    280.75%$28,310.00$27,740.00$27,170.00$26,600.00$26,030.00$25,460.00$24,917.14$24,391.25$23,876.67$23,370.00
    290.72%$27,170.00$26,600.00$26,030.00$25,460.00$24,890.00$24,351.67$23,831.43$23,322.50$22,821.11$22,344.00
    300.69%$26,030.00$25,460.00$24,890.00$24,320.00$23,788.00$23,275.00$22,772.86$22,277.50$21,807.78$21,356.00
    310.66%$24,890.00$24,320.00$23,750.00$23,227.50$22,724.00$22,230.00$21,741.43$21,280.00$20,836.67$20,406.00
    320.63%$23,750.00$23,180.00$22,673.33$22,182.50$21,698.00$21,216.67$20,764.29$20,330.00$19,907.78$19,494.00
    330.60%$22,610.00$22,135.00$21,660.00$21,185.00$20,710.00$20,266.67$19,841.43$19,427.50$19,021.11$18,620.00
    340.57%$21,660.00$21,185.00$20,710.00$20,235.00$19,798.00$19,380.00$18,972.86$18,572.50$18,176.67$17,784.00
    350.55%$20,710.00$20,235.00$19,760.00$19,332.50$18,924.00$18,525.00$18,131.43$17,741.25$17,353.33$16,967.00
    360.52%$19,760.00$19,285.00$18,873.33$18,477.50$18,088.00$17,701.67$17,317.14$16,933.75$16,551.11$16,169.00
    370.50%$18,810.00$18,430.00$18,050.00$17,670.00$17,290.00$16,910.00$16,530.00$16,150.00$15,770.00$15,390.00
    380.48%$18,050.00$17,670.00$17,290.00$16,910.00$16,530.00$16,150.00$15,770.00$15,390.00$15,010.00$14,630.00
    390.46%$17,290.00$16,910.00$16,530.00$16,150.00$15,770.00$15,390.00$15,010.00$14,630.00$14,250.00$13,885.20
    400.44%$16,530.00$16,150.00$15,770.00$15,390.00$15,010.00$14,630.00$14,250.00$13,870.00$13,506.89$13,163.20
    410.42%$15,770.00$15,390.00$15,010.00$14,630.00$14,250.00$13,870.00$13,490.00$13,129.00$12,789.11$12,486.80
    420.40%$15,010.00$14,630.00$14,250.00$13,870.00$13,490.00$13,110.00$12,751.71$12,416.50$12,122.00$11,863.60
    430.38%$14,250.00$13,870.00$13,490.00$13,110.00$12,730.00$12,375.33$12,046.00$11,761.00$11,514.00$11,293.60
    440.36%$13,490.00$13,110.00$12,730.00$12,350.00$12,000.40$11,678.67$11,405.43$11,172.00$10,965.11$10,784.40
    450.34%$12,730.00$12,350.00$11,970.00$11,628.00$11,316.40$11,058.00$10,840.86$10,649.50$10,483.78$10,336.00
    460.32%$11,970.00$11,590.00$11,260.67$10,963.00$10,723.60$10,526.00$10,352.29$10,203.00$10,070.00$9,956.00
    470.30%$11,210.00$10,906.00$10,627.33$10,412.00$10,237.20$10,082.67$9,950.57$9,832.50$9,732.22$9,644.40
    480.28%$10,602.00$10,336.00$10,146.00$9,994.00$9,857.20$9,740.67$9,635.71$9,547.50$9,470.44$9,401.20
    490.27%$10,070.00$9,918.00$9,791.33$9,671.00$9,568.40$9,474.67$9,396.86$9,329.00$9,267.78$9,211.20
    500.26%$9,766.00$9,652.00$9,538.00$9,443.00$9,355.60$9,284.67$9,223.14$9,167.50$9,115.78$9,066.80
    510.25%$9,538.00$9,424.00$9,335.33$9,253.00$9,188.40$9,132.67$9,082.00$9,034.50$8,989.11$8,945.20
    520.25%$9,310.00$9,234.00$9,158.00$9,101.00$9,051.60$9,006.00$8,962.57$8,920.50$8,879.33$8,838.80
    530.24%$9,158.00$9,082.00$9,031.33$8,987.00$8,945.20$8,904.67$8,864.86$8,825.50$8,786.44$8,747.60
    540.24%$9,006.00$8,968.00$8,930.00$8,892.00$8,854.00$8,816.00$8,778.00$8,740.00$8,702.00$8,664.00
    550.24%$8,930.00$8,892.00$8,854.00$8,816.00$8,778.00$8,740.00$8,702.00$8,664.00$8,626.00$8,588.00
    560.23%$8,854.00$8,816.00$8,778.00$8,740.00$8,702.00$8,664.00$8,626.00$8,588.00$8,550.00$8,512.00
    570.23%$8,778.00$8,740.00$8,702.00$8,664.00$8,626.00$8,588.00$8,550.00$8,512.00$8,474.00$8,436.00
    580.23%$8,702.00$8,664.00$8,626.00$8,588.00$8,550.00$8,512.00$8,474.00$8,436.00$8,398.00$8,360.00
    590.23%$8,626.00$8,588.00$8,550.00$8,512.00$8,474.00$8,436.00$8,398.00$8,360.00$8,322.00$8,284.00
    600.23%$8,550.00$8,512.00$8,474.00$8,436.00$8,398.00$8,360.00$8,322.00$8,284.00$8,246.00$8,208.00
    610.22%$8,474.00$8,436.00$8,398.00$8,360.00$8,322.00$8,284.00$8,246.00$8,208.00$8,170.00$8,132.00
    620.22%$8,398.00$8,360.00$8,322.00$8,284.00$8,246.00$8,208.00$8,170.00$8,132.00$8,094.00$8,056.00
    630.22%$8,322.00$8,284.00$8,246.00$8,208.00$8,170.00$8,132.00$8,094.00$8,056.00$8,018.00$7,980.00
    640.22%$8,246.00$8,208.00$8,170.00$8,132.00$8,094.00$8,056.00$8,018.00$7,980.00$7,942.00$7,904.00
    650.22%$8,170.00$8,132.00$8,094.00$8,056.00$8,018.00$7,980.00$7,942.00$7,904.00$7,866.00$7,828.00
    660.21%$8,094.00$8,056.00$8,018.00$7,980.00$7,942.00$7,904.00$7,866.00$7,828.00$7,790.00$7,752.00
    670.21%$8,018.00$7,980.00$7,942.00$7,904.00$7,866.00$7,828.00$7,790.00$7,752.00$7,714.00$7,676.00
    680.21%$7,942.00$7,904.00$7,866.00$7,828.00$7,790.00$7,752.00$7,714.00$7,676.00$7,638.00$7,600.00
    890.21%$7,866.00$7,828.00$7,790.00$7,752.00$7,714.00$7,676.00$7,638.00$7,600.00$7,562.00$7,524.00
    700.21%$7,790.00$7,752.00$7,714.00$7,676.00$7,638.00$7,600.00$7,562.00$7,524.00$7,486.00$7,448.00
    710.20%$7,714.00$7,676.00$7,638.00$7,600.00$7,562.00$7,524.00$7,486.00$7,448.00$7,410.00$7,372.00
    720.20%$7,638.00$7,600.00$7,562.00$7,524.00$7,486.00$7,448.00$7,410.00$7,372.00$7,334.00$7,296.00
    730.20%$7,562.00$7,524.00$7,486.00$7,448.00$7,410.00$7,372.00$7,334.00$7,296.00$7,258.00$7,220.00
    740.20%$7,486.00$7,448.00$7,410.00$7,372.00$7,334.00$7,296.00$7,258.00$7,220.00$7,182.00$7,144.00
    750.20%$7,410.00$7,372.00$7,334.00$7,296.00$7,258.00$7,220.00$7,182.00$7,144.00$7,106.00$7,068.00
    760.19%$7,334.00$7,296.00$7,258.00$7,220.00$7,182.00$7,144.00$7,106.00$7,068.00$7,030.00$6,992.00
    770.19%$7,258.00$7,220.00$7,182.00$7,144.00$7,106.00$7,068.00$7,030.00$6,992.00$6,954.00$6,916.00
    780.19%$7,182.00$7,144.00$7,106.00$7,068.00$7,030.00$6,992.00$6,954.00$6,916.00$6,878.00$6,840.00
    790.19%$7,106.00$7,068.00$7,030.00$6,992.00$6,954.00$6,916.00$6,878.00$6,840.00$6,802.00$6,764.00
    800.19%$7,030.00$6,992.00$6,954.00$6,916.00$6,878.00$6,840.00$6,802.00$6,764.00$6,726.00$6,688.00
    810.18%$6,954.00$6,916.00$6,878.00$6,840.00$6,802.00$6,764.00$6,726.00$6,688.00$6,650.00$6,612.00
    820.18%$6,878.00$6,840.00$6,802.00$6,764.00$6,726.00$6,688.00$6,650.00$6,612.00$6,574.00
    830.18%$6,802.00$6,764.00$6,726.00$6,688.00$6,650.00$6,612.00$6,574.00$6,536.00
    840.18%$6,726.00$6,688.00$6,650.00$6,612.00$6,574.00$6,536.00$6,498.00
    850.18%$6,650.00$6,612.00$6,574.00$6,536.00$6,498.00$6,460.00
    860.17%$6,574.00$6,536.00$6,498.00$6,460.00$6,422.00
    870.17%$6,498.00$6,460.00$6,422.00$6,384.00
    880.17%$6,422.00$6,384.00$6,346.00
    890.17%$6,346.00$6,308.00
    900.17%$6,270.00
