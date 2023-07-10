Barbasol Championship prize money breakdown
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With just six events remaining in the FedExCup Regular Season, the race is on for players to jump inside the top 70 and secure FedExCup Playoffs berths.
This week features two opportunities to do so -- in addition to the Genesis Scottish Open overseas, the TOUR heads to Kentucky for the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace GC.
The Barbasol Championship has shown a penchant for first-time winners, most recently Trey Mullinax (2022) and Seamus Power (2021). Past results indicate that bushels of birdies will be required for players to contend throughout the week in the Bluegrass State.
The Barbasol champion will receive 300 FedExCup points, in addition to a $684,000 winner’s check from a $3.8 million purse.
Check out the full purse breakdown for the 2023 Barbasol Championship below.
|Position
|Percentage
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|18%
|$684,000.00
|$549,100.00
|$453,466.66
|$386,650.00
|$340,480.00
|$306,691.66
|$281,200.00
|$260,893.75
|$244,255.56
|$230,185.00
|2
|10.90%
|$414,200.00
|$338,200.00
|$287,533.34
|$254,600.00
|$231,230.00
|$214,066.67
|$200,450.00
|$189,287.50
|$179,761.11
|$171,380.00
|3
|6.90%
|$262,200.00
|$224,200.00
|$201,400.00
|$185,487.50
|$174,040.00
|$164,825.00
|$157,157.14
|$150,456.25
|$144,400.00
|$138,795.00
|4
|4.90%
|$186,200.00
|$171,000.00
|$159,916.67
|$152,000.00
|$145,350.00
|$139,650.00
|$134,492.86
|$129,675.00
|$125,083.34
|$120,650.00
|5
|4.10%
|$155,800.00
|$146,775.00
|$140,600.00
|$135,137.50
|$130,340.00
|$125,875.00
|$121,600.00
|$117,443.75
|$113,366.66
|$109,345.00
|6
|3.63%
|$137,750.00
|$133,000.00
|$128,250.00
|$123,975.00
|$119,890.00
|$115,900.00
|$111,964.29
|$108,062.50
|$104,183.34
|$100,700.00
|7
|3.38%
|$128,250.00
|$123,500.00
|$119,383.34
|$115,425.00
|$111,530.00
|$107,666.66
|$103,821.43
|$99,987.50
|$96,583.34
|$93,480.00
|8
|3.13%
|$118,750.00
|$114,950.00
|$111,150.00
|$107,350.00
|$103,550.00
|$99,750.00
|$95,950.00
|$92,625.00
|$89,616.66
|$86,830.00
|9
|2.93%
|$111,150.00
|$107,350.00
|$103,550.00
|$99,750.00
|$95,950.00
|$92,150.00
|$88,892.86
|$85,975.00
|$83,283.34
|$80,750.00
|10
|2.73%
|$103,550.00
|$99,750.00
|$95,950.00
|$92,150.00
|$88,350.00
|$85,183.34
|$82,378.57
|$79,800.00
|$77,372.22
|$75,050.00
|11
|2.53%
|$95,950.00
|$92,150.00
|$88,350.00
|$84,550.00
|$81,510.00
|$78,850.00
|$76,407.14
|$74,100.00
|$71,883.34
|$69,730.00
|12
|2.33%
|$88,350.00
|$84,550.00
|$80,750.00
|$77,900.00
|$75,430.00
|$73,150.00
|$70,978.57
|$68,875.00
|$66,816.66
|$64,790.00
|13
|2.13%
|$80,750.00
|$76,950.00
|$74,416.66
|$72,200.00
|$70,110.00
|$68,083.34
|$66,092.86
|$64,125.00
|$62,172.22
|$60,230.00
|14
|1.93%
|$73,150.00
|$71,250.00
|$69,350.00
|$67,450.00
|$65,550.00
|$63,650.00
|$61,750.00
|$59,850.00
|$57,950.00
|$56,126.00
|15
|1.83%
|$69,350.00
|$67,450.00
|$65,550.00
|$63,650.00
|$61,750.00
|$59,850.00
|$57,950.00
|$56,050.00
|$54,234.45
|$52,478.00
|16
|1.73%
|$65,550.00
|$63,650.00
|$61,750.00
|$59,850.00
|$57,950.00
|$56,050.00
|$54,150.00
|$52,345.00
|$50,603.33
|$48,906.00
|17
|1.63%
|$61,750.00
|$59,850.00
|$57,950.00
|$56,050.00
|$54,150.00
|$52,250.00
|$50,458.57
|$48,735.00
|$47,056.67
|$45,410.00
|18
|1.53%
|$57,950.00
|$56,050.00
|$54,150.00
|$52,250.00
|$50,350.00
|$48,576.67
|$46,875.71
|$45,220.00
|$43,594.45
|$42,180.00
|19
|1.43%
|$54,150.00
|$52,250.00
|$50,350.00
|$48,450.00
|$46,702.00
|$45,030.00
|$43,401.43
|$41,800.00
|$40,427.78
|$39,216.00
|20
|1.33%
|$50,350.00
|$48,450.00
|$46,550.00
|$44,840.00
|$43,206.00
|$41,610.00
|$40,035.71
|$38,712.50
|$37,556.67
|$36,518.00
|21
|1.23%
|$46,550.00
|$44,650.00
|$43,003.33
|$41,420.00
|$39,862.00
|$38,316.67
|$37,050.00
|$35,957.50
|$34,981.11
|$34,086.00
|22
|1.13%
|$42,750.00
|$41,230.00
|$39,710.00
|$38,190.00
|$36,670.00
|$35,466.67
|$34,444.29
|$33,535.00
|$32,701.11
|$31,920.00
|23
|1.05%
|$39,710.00
|$38,190.00
|$36,670.00
|$35,150.00
|$34,010.00
|$33,060.00
|$32,218.57
|$31,445.00
|$30,716.67
|$30,020.00
|24
|0.97%
|$36,670.00
|$35,150.00
|$33,630.00
|$32,585.00
|$31,730.00
|$30,970.00
|$30,264.29
|$29,592.50
|$28,943.33
|$28,310.00
|25
|0.89%
|$33,630.00
|$32,110.00
|$31,223.33
|$30,495.00
|$29,830.00
|$29,196.67
|$28,581.43
|$27,977.50
|$27,381.11
|$26,809.00
|26
|0.81%
|$30,590.00
|$30,020.00
|$29,450.00
|$28,880.00
|$28,310.00
|$27,740.00
|$27,170.00
|$26,600.00
|$26,051.11
|$25,517.00
|27
|0.78%
|$29,450.00
|$28,880.00
|$28,310.00
|$27,740.00
|$27,170.00
|$26,600.00
|$26,030.00
|$25,483.75
|$24,953.33
|$24,434.00
|28
|0.75%
|$28,310.00
|$27,740.00
|$27,170.00
|$26,600.00
|$26,030.00
|$25,460.00
|$24,917.14
|$24,391.25
|$23,876.67
|$23,370.00
|29
|0.72%
|$27,170.00
|$26,600.00
|$26,030.00
|$25,460.00
|$24,890.00
|$24,351.67
|$23,831.43
|$23,322.50
|$22,821.11
|$22,344.00
|30
|0.69%
|$26,030.00
|$25,460.00
|$24,890.00
|$24,320.00
|$23,788.00
|$23,275.00
|$22,772.86
|$22,277.50
|$21,807.78
|$21,356.00
|31
|0.66%
|$24,890.00
|$24,320.00
|$23,750.00
|$23,227.50
|$22,724.00
|$22,230.00
|$21,741.43
|$21,280.00
|$20,836.67
|$20,406.00
|32
|0.63%
|$23,750.00
|$23,180.00
|$22,673.33
|$22,182.50
|$21,698.00
|$21,216.67
|$20,764.29
|$20,330.00
|$19,907.78
|$19,494.00
|33
|0.60%
|$22,610.00
|$22,135.00
|$21,660.00
|$21,185.00
|$20,710.00
|$20,266.67
|$19,841.43
|$19,427.50
|$19,021.11
|$18,620.00
|34
|0.57%
|$21,660.00
|$21,185.00
|$20,710.00
|$20,235.00
|$19,798.00
|$19,380.00
|$18,972.86
|$18,572.50
|$18,176.67
|$17,784.00
|35
|0.55%
|$20,710.00
|$20,235.00
|$19,760.00
|$19,332.50
|$18,924.00
|$18,525.00
|$18,131.43
|$17,741.25
|$17,353.33
|$16,967.00
|36
|0.52%
|$19,760.00
|$19,285.00
|$18,873.33
|$18,477.50
|$18,088.00
|$17,701.67
|$17,317.14
|$16,933.75
|$16,551.11
|$16,169.00
|37
|0.50%
|$18,810.00
|$18,430.00
|$18,050.00
|$17,670.00
|$17,290.00
|$16,910.00
|$16,530.00
|$16,150.00
|$15,770.00
|$15,390.00
|38
|0.48%
|$18,050.00
|$17,670.00
|$17,290.00
|$16,910.00
|$16,530.00
|$16,150.00
|$15,770.00
|$15,390.00
|$15,010.00
|$14,630.00
|39
|0.46%
|$17,290.00
|$16,910.00
|$16,530.00
|$16,150.00
|$15,770.00
|$15,390.00
|$15,010.00
|$14,630.00
|$14,250.00
|$13,885.20
|40
|0.44%
|$16,530.00
|$16,150.00
|$15,770.00
|$15,390.00
|$15,010.00
|$14,630.00
|$14,250.00
|$13,870.00
|$13,506.89
|$13,163.20
|41
|0.42%
|$15,770.00
|$15,390.00
|$15,010.00
|$14,630.00
|$14,250.00
|$13,870.00
|$13,490.00
|$13,129.00
|$12,789.11
|$12,486.80
|42
|0.40%
|$15,010.00
|$14,630.00
|$14,250.00
|$13,870.00
|$13,490.00
|$13,110.00
|$12,751.71
|$12,416.50
|$12,122.00
|$11,863.60
|43
|0.38%
|$14,250.00
|$13,870.00
|$13,490.00
|$13,110.00
|$12,730.00
|$12,375.33
|$12,046.00
|$11,761.00
|$11,514.00
|$11,293.60
|44
|0.36%
|$13,490.00
|$13,110.00
|$12,730.00
|$12,350.00
|$12,000.40
|$11,678.67
|$11,405.43
|$11,172.00
|$10,965.11
|$10,784.40
|45
|0.34%
|$12,730.00
|$12,350.00
|$11,970.00
|$11,628.00
|$11,316.40
|$11,058.00
|$10,840.86
|$10,649.50
|$10,483.78
|$10,336.00
|46
|0.32%
|$11,970.00
|$11,590.00
|$11,260.67
|$10,963.00
|$10,723.60
|$10,526.00
|$10,352.29
|$10,203.00
|$10,070.00
|$9,956.00
|47
|0.30%
|$11,210.00
|$10,906.00
|$10,627.33
|$10,412.00
|$10,237.20
|$10,082.67
|$9,950.57
|$9,832.50
|$9,732.22
|$9,644.40
|48
|0.28%
|$10,602.00
|$10,336.00
|$10,146.00
|$9,994.00
|$9,857.20
|$9,740.67
|$9,635.71
|$9,547.50
|$9,470.44
|$9,401.20
|49
|0.27%
|$10,070.00
|$9,918.00
|$9,791.33
|$9,671.00
|$9,568.40
|$9,474.67
|$9,396.86
|$9,329.00
|$9,267.78
|$9,211.20
|50
|0.26%
|$9,766.00
|$9,652.00
|$9,538.00
|$9,443.00
|$9,355.60
|$9,284.67
|$9,223.14
|$9,167.50
|$9,115.78
|$9,066.80
|51
|0.25%
|$9,538.00
|$9,424.00
|$9,335.33
|$9,253.00
|$9,188.40
|$9,132.67
|$9,082.00
|$9,034.50
|$8,989.11
|$8,945.20
|52
|0.25%
|$9,310.00
|$9,234.00
|$9,158.00
|$9,101.00
|$9,051.60
|$9,006.00
|$8,962.57
|$8,920.50
|$8,879.33
|$8,838.80
|53
|0.24%
|$9,158.00
|$9,082.00
|$9,031.33
|$8,987.00
|$8,945.20
|$8,904.67
|$8,864.86
|$8,825.50
|$8,786.44
|$8,747.60
|54
|0.24%
|$9,006.00
|$8,968.00
|$8,930.00
|$8,892.00
|$8,854.00
|$8,816.00
|$8,778.00
|$8,740.00
|$8,702.00
|$8,664.00
|55
|0.24%
|$8,930.00
|$8,892.00
|$8,854.00
|$8,816.00
|$8,778.00
|$8,740.00
|$8,702.00
|$8,664.00
|$8,626.00
|$8,588.00
|56
|0.23%
|$8,854.00
|$8,816.00
|$8,778.00
|$8,740.00
|$8,702.00
|$8,664.00
|$8,626.00
|$8,588.00
|$8,550.00
|$8,512.00
|57
|0.23%
|$8,778.00
|$8,740.00
|$8,702.00
|$8,664.00
|$8,626.00
|$8,588.00
|$8,550.00
|$8,512.00
|$8,474.00
|$8,436.00
|58
|0.23%
|$8,702.00
|$8,664.00
|$8,626.00
|$8,588.00
|$8,550.00
|$8,512.00
|$8,474.00
|$8,436.00
|$8,398.00
|$8,360.00
|59
|0.23%
|$8,626.00
|$8,588.00
|$8,550.00
|$8,512.00
|$8,474.00
|$8,436.00
|$8,398.00
|$8,360.00
|$8,322.00
|$8,284.00
|60
|0.23%
|$8,550.00
|$8,512.00
|$8,474.00
|$8,436.00
|$8,398.00
|$8,360.00
|$8,322.00
|$8,284.00
|$8,246.00
|$8,208.00
|61
|0.22%
|$8,474.00
|$8,436.00
|$8,398.00
|$8,360.00
|$8,322.00
|$8,284.00
|$8,246.00
|$8,208.00
|$8,170.00
|$8,132.00
|62
|0.22%
|$8,398.00
|$8,360.00
|$8,322.00
|$8,284.00
|$8,246.00
|$8,208.00
|$8,170.00
|$8,132.00
|$8,094.00
|$8,056.00
|63
|0.22%
|$8,322.00
|$8,284.00
|$8,246.00
|$8,208.00
|$8,170.00
|$8,132.00
|$8,094.00
|$8,056.00
|$8,018.00
|$7,980.00
|64
|0.22%
|$8,246.00
|$8,208.00
|$8,170.00
|$8,132.00
|$8,094.00
|$8,056.00
|$8,018.00
|$7,980.00
|$7,942.00
|$7,904.00
|65
|0.22%
|$8,170.00
|$8,132.00
|$8,094.00
|$8,056.00
|$8,018.00
|$7,980.00
|$7,942.00
|$7,904.00
|$7,866.00
|$7,828.00
|66
|0.21%
|$8,094.00
|$8,056.00
|$8,018.00
|$7,980.00
|$7,942.00
|$7,904.00
|$7,866.00
|$7,828.00
|$7,790.00
|$7,752.00
|67
|0.21%
|$8,018.00
|$7,980.00
|$7,942.00
|$7,904.00
|$7,866.00
|$7,828.00
|$7,790.00
|$7,752.00
|$7,714.00
|$7,676.00
|68
|0.21%
|$7,942.00
|$7,904.00
|$7,866.00
|$7,828.00
|$7,790.00
|$7,752.00
|$7,714.00
|$7,676.00
|$7,638.00
|$7,600.00
|89
|0.21%
|$7,866.00
|$7,828.00
|$7,790.00
|$7,752.00
|$7,714.00
|$7,676.00
|$7,638.00
|$7,600.00
|$7,562.00
|$7,524.00
|70
|0.21%
|$7,790.00
|$7,752.00
|$7,714.00
|$7,676.00
|$7,638.00
|$7,600.00
|$7,562.00
|$7,524.00
|$7,486.00
|$7,448.00
|71
|0.20%
|$7,714.00
|$7,676.00
|$7,638.00
|$7,600.00
|$7,562.00
|$7,524.00
|$7,486.00
|$7,448.00
|$7,410.00
|$7,372.00
|72
|0.20%
|$7,638.00
|$7,600.00
|$7,562.00
|$7,524.00
|$7,486.00
|$7,448.00
|$7,410.00
|$7,372.00
|$7,334.00
|$7,296.00
|73
|0.20%
|$7,562.00
|$7,524.00
|$7,486.00
|$7,448.00
|$7,410.00
|$7,372.00
|$7,334.00
|$7,296.00
|$7,258.00
|$7,220.00
|74
|0.20%
|$7,486.00
|$7,448.00
|$7,410.00
|$7,372.00
|$7,334.00
|$7,296.00
|$7,258.00
|$7,220.00
|$7,182.00
|$7,144.00
|75
|0.20%
|$7,410.00
|$7,372.00
|$7,334.00
|$7,296.00
|$7,258.00
|$7,220.00
|$7,182.00
|$7,144.00
|$7,106.00
|$7,068.00
|76
|0.19%
|$7,334.00
|$7,296.00
|$7,258.00
|$7,220.00
|$7,182.00
|$7,144.00
|$7,106.00
|$7,068.00
|$7,030.00
|$6,992.00
|77
|0.19%
|$7,258.00
|$7,220.00
|$7,182.00
|$7,144.00
|$7,106.00
|$7,068.00
|$7,030.00
|$6,992.00
|$6,954.00
|$6,916.00
|78
|0.19%
|$7,182.00
|$7,144.00
|$7,106.00
|$7,068.00
|$7,030.00
|$6,992.00
|$6,954.00
|$6,916.00
|$6,878.00
|$6,840.00
|79
|0.19%
|$7,106.00
|$7,068.00
|$7,030.00
|$6,992.00
|$6,954.00
|$6,916.00
|$6,878.00
|$6,840.00
|$6,802.00
|$6,764.00
|80
|0.19%
|$7,030.00
|$6,992.00
|$6,954.00
|$6,916.00
|$6,878.00
|$6,840.00
|$6,802.00
|$6,764.00
|$6,726.00
|$6,688.00
|81
|0.18%
|$6,954.00
|$6,916.00
|$6,878.00
|$6,840.00
|$6,802.00
|$6,764.00
|$6,726.00
|$6,688.00
|$6,650.00
|$6,612.00
|82
|0.18%
|$6,878.00
|$6,840.00
|$6,802.00
|$6,764.00
|$6,726.00
|$6,688.00
|$6,650.00
|$6,612.00
|$6,574.00
|83
|0.18%
|$6,802.00
|$6,764.00
|$6,726.00
|$6,688.00
|$6,650.00
|$6,612.00
|$6,574.00
|$6,536.00
|84
|0.18%
|$6,726.00
|$6,688.00
|$6,650.00
|$6,612.00
|$6,574.00
|$6,536.00
|$6,498.00
|85
|0.18%
|$6,650.00
|$6,612.00
|$6,574.00
|$6,536.00
|$6,498.00
|$6,460.00
|86
|0.17%
|$6,574.00
|$6,536.00
|$6,498.00
|$6,460.00
|$6,422.00
|87
|0.17%
|$6,498.00
|$6,460.00
|$6,422.00
|$6,384.00
|88
|0.17%
|$6,422.00
|$6,384.00
|$6,346.00
|89
|0.17%
|$6,346.00
|$6,308.00
|90
|0.17%
|$6,270.00