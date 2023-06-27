PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    The PGA TOUR heads to the Motor City for the Rocket Mortgage Classic with the first round scheduled to begin Thursday. Tony Finau returns to try to successfully defend a title on the PGA TOUR for the first time. Two-time major champions Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are set to make their tournament debuts in Detroit.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Thursday - Friday, noon-6 p.m., Saturday - Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    LIVE COVERAGE


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.Main Feed: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.Marquee: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    THURSDAY

    Marquee Group

    7:29 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa (10th Tee)

    Featured Groups

    7:18 a.m. Webb Simpson, Chris Kirk, Nick Hardy (10th Tee)

    7:40 a.m. Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Joel Dahmen (10th Tee)

    Featured Holes: 5th (Par 3), 11th (Par 3), 15th (Par 3), 17th (Par 5)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    7:40 a.m. Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im (10th Tee)

    Featured Groups

    7:18 a.m. Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Sepp Straka (10th Tee)

    7:29 a.m. Max Homa, Taylor Moore, Brian Harman (10th Tee)

    Featured Holes: 5th (Par 3), 11th (Par 3), 15th (Par 3), 17th (Par 5)

