How to watch Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to the Motor City for the Rocket Mortgage Classic with the first round scheduled to begin Thursday. Tony Finau returns to try to successfully defend a title on the PGA TOUR for the first time. Two-time major champions Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are set to make their tournament debuts in Detroit.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday - Friday, noon-6 p.m., Saturday - Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
LIVE COVERAGE
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
7:29 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa (10th Tee)
Featured Groups
7:18 a.m. Webb Simpson, Chris Kirk, Nick Hardy (10th Tee)
7:40 a.m. Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Joel Dahmen (10th Tee)
Featured Holes: 5th (Par 3), 11th (Par 3), 15th (Par 3), 17th (Par 5)
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
7:40 a.m. Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im (10th Tee)
Featured Groups
7:18 a.m. Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Sepp Straka (10th Tee)
7:29 a.m. Max Homa, Taylor Moore, Brian Harman (10th Tee)
Featured Holes: 5th (Par 3), 11th (Par 3), 15th (Par 3), 17th (Par 5)