The First Look: Rocket Mortgage Classic

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Sam Bennett, who turned pro in May after finishing as low amateur at the Masters (T16) and completing a standout career at Texas A&M, will compete at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. This will be his sixth TOUR event this season and fifth as a pro … Gordon Sargent, the world’s top-ranked amateur, will tee it up at a non-major PGA TOUR event for the first time. Sargent played in the Masters (MC) and the U.S. Open, where he finished as low amateur after a tie for 39th. Sargent continues to inch closer to earning PGA TOUR membership via the newly established PGA TOUR University Accelerated. So far, the rising Vanderbilt junior has accrued 16 of the necessary 20 points to earn TOUR membership next May … European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will be in the field in Detroit … Ryan Gerard, who earned Special Temporary Membership on TOUR earlier this year, is back in action. Gerard has made his last two cuts on TOUR including a tie for 56th at the U.S. Open … South African Aldrich Potgieter, 18, will tee it up for the fourth time on TOUR this season. Potgieter became the second-youngest winner in the 127-year history of The Amateur Championship when he captured the title with a 3-and-2 victory in 2022 … Ross Steelman, who finished No. 4 in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking, will make his PGA TOUR debut. Steelman’s Georgia Tech squad finished runner up at the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship earlier this year, but his effort in the finale helped him jump from No. 6 to No. 4 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking ... Chase Johnson was awarded a sponsor exemption as winner of The John Shippen National Invitational at Detroit Golf Club on Sunday, continuing a tournament tradition. The Kent State alum has spent time on the Korn Ferry Tour, including a runner-up to Will Zalatoris at The Ascendant presented by Blue in 2020.