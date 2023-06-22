Keegan Bradley starts ‘special week’ with 62

CROMWELL, Conn. – Given the real-time world in which we live, the early-morning news from Round 1 of the Travelers Championship was instantly embraced. When you are on each of the first five greens in regulation – as Keegan Bradley was – and convert one putt from 20 feet and four others from inside of 7 feet to get to 5-under, well, the enthusiasm is ignited, and wonderment is overflowing.