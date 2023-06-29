Young guns Aberg, Bennett, Kuest aim to break through at Rocket Mortgage

Kuest is certainly the most unheralded of the trio, and his first round may present the most opportunity. While Aberg and Bennett are looking to validate themselves and their decorated amateur careers, both will have status next season -- Aberg on the PGA TOUR and Bennett on the Korn Ferry Tour, regardless of the result. A win or a top-five finish for Kuest would be life-changing, but he’s not ready to go there just yet.