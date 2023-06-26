Monday qualifiers: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Four players earned spots at the Rocket Mortgage Classic via Monday's open qualifier, contested at Fieldstone GC in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
Kyle Reifers led the way at 8-under 64, with three players surviving a 4-for-3 playoff at 6-under 66: Andy Spencer, Peter Kuest and Brett Stegmaier. The odd man out in the playoff was Hayden Springer.
Reifers and Stegmaier each Monday qualified for the second straight week, after also doing so at last week's Travelers Championship. Both made the cut -- Reifers finishing T38, Stegmaier T56 -- before heading from Connecticut to Michigan.
Kuest, who holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status, is set for his fourth TOUR start of the season, which is so far highlighted by a T14 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Spencer, who played collegiately at the University of Kansas, is set for his PGA TOUR debut.
Here's a capsule look at the four Monday qualifiers for the Rocket Mortgage Classic ...
Kyle Reifers (8-under 64)
Age: 39
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Alma mater: Wake Forest
PGA TOUR starts: 164
Cuts made: 88
Best PGA TOUR finish: Second, 2015 Barracuda Championship
Notes: Made eight birdies in a bogey-free effort Monday to earn medalist honors at the qualifier … Carded four rounds in the 60s at last week’s Travelers Championship, into which he also Monday qualified, earning $83,000 for his work … Made cut at Korn Ferry Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am earlier this month, playing with Olympic curling gold medalist Matt Hamilton as his amateur partner … Lost playoff to Connecticut native J.J. Henry at 2015 Barracuda Championship … Won Korn Ferry Tour’s 2006 Chattanooga Classic as a Monday qualifier, shortly after turning professional, defeating Brandt Snedeker in a playoff … Represented United States at 2005 Walker Cup and finished runner-up at 2006 NCAA Championship as an individual … Also Monday qualified for the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April, missing the cut.
Brett Stegmaier (6-under 66, advanced in playoff)
Age: 39
Hometown: Madison, Connecticut
Alma mater: University of Florida
PGA TOUR starts: 82
Cuts made: 41
Best PGA TOUR finish: Second, 2015 Shriners Children’s Open
Notes: Made seven birdies Monday against one bogey to earn a spot in playoff. This will mark his third TOUR start since 2018; he competed in the 2022 Puerto Rico Open and last week’s Travelers Championship, both as a Monday qualifier. Finished T56 at last week’s Travelers in his home state of Connecticut, earning $46,000 for his efforts… Earned his first TOUR card via the 2015 Korn Ferry Tour and stampeded onto the TOUR scene with a runner-up in his second start as a member in Las Vegas … Played three full seasons on TOUR (2015-16 through 2017-18), highlighted by No. 108 finish on 2016 FedExCup standings … Spent time as an assistant pro at Silver Spring Country Club in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
Peter Kuest (6-under 66, advanced in playoff)
Age: 25
Hometown: Fresno, California
Alma mater: BYU
PGA TOUR starts: 9
Cuts made: 3
Best PGA TOUR finish: T14, 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson
Notes: Made seven birdies against one bogey Monday to earn a spot in qualifier playoff … This marks his third successful Monday qualifier of the season; he missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open and finished T57 at the RBC Canadian Open. He finished T14 at the AT&T Byron Nelson on a sponsor exemption … Made 13 Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2022, highlighted by a T5 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season … Was named to the 2020 NCAA Division I PING All-America First Team as a senior at BYU … Notched 10 individual victories at BYU; averaged 69.42 as a senior … Enjoys fishing, skiing and listening to music.
Andy Spencer (6-under 66, advanced in playoff)
Age: 25
Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri
Alma mater: University of Kansas
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Made seven birdies against one bogey Monday to earn a spot in qualifier playoff … Has played six events on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica this season but failed to make a cut. Last season, recorded four top-25s in 10 starts on the circuit … Has made six Korn Ferry Tour starts, including a made cut at the 2022 AdventHealth Championship in his native Kansas City (T65) … His brother P.J. is a defensive lineman at Northwestern ... Three-time winner of the Watson Challenge, hosted by Tom Watson, in his native Kansas City.