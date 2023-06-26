Monday qualifiers: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Notes: Made seven birdies Monday against one bogey to earn a spot in playoff. This will mark his third TOUR start since 2018; he competed in the 2022 Puerto Rico Open and last week’s Travelers Championship, both as a Monday qualifier. Finished T56 at last week’s Travelers in his home state of Connecticut, earning $46,000 for his efforts… Earned his first TOUR card via the 2015 Korn Ferry Tour and stampeded onto the TOUR scene with a runner-up in his second start as a member in Las Vegas … Played three full seasons on TOUR (2015-16 through 2017-18), highlighted by No. 108 finish on 2016 FedExCup standings … Spent time as an assistant pro at Silver Spring Country Club in Ridgefield, Connecticut.