Steve Stricker ends record streak of 55 straight rounds at par or better
1 Min Read
Opens U.S. Senior Open in 1-over 72 at SentryWorld
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
All good things must come to an end.
Steve Stricker carded an opening-round, 1-over 72 at the U.S. Senior Open, ending a record streak of 55 consecutive rounds of better on PGA TOUR Champions.
Stricker had already surpassed the previous Champions Tour record by 14 rounds, and he has established the longest streak on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned circuit nonetheless. The previous record was set by none other than Tiger Woods, who carded 52 consecutive rounds at par or better across the 2000 and 2001 TOUR seasons.
Stricker stood 1-over as he approached the par-4 18th hole Thursday at SentryWorld in his home state of Wisconsin. He struck his approach to 20 feet above the hill and could not convert the right-to-left slider. He settled for par and a 1-over round, including two double bogeys in a three-hole stretch.
After opening the round in 2-under 33 on Thursday afternoon, Stricker followed a double bogey at the par-5 10th with another double bogey at the par-3 12th. He rallied with a birdie at the par-4 13th, but he closed with five consecutive pars to fall one stroke shy of extending his streak.
Stricker’s run drew comparison to various feats across the sports world. He surpassed Wayne Gretzky’s 51-game point streak in hockey, as well as Drew Brees’ streak of 54 consecutive games with an NFL passing touchdown. He fell just shy of Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak in baseball.
The good news? Stricker is just four strokes off the lead, well positioned to chase the U.S. Senior Open title across the next three days at SentryWorld.