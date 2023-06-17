PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

How to watch the U.S. Open, Round 3: Leaderboard, live stream, broadcast, tee times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The third round of the 123rd U.S. Open begins Saturday from Los Angeles Country Club.

    Rickie Fowler leads at 10-under par after a second-round 68. Wyndham Clark is just one shot back. The reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy will try to win his fifth major and is tied with Xander Schauffele at 8-under par. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is looking for his second major triumph and is within striking distance at 5-under par. Scheffler won THE PLAYERS earlier this year and has two TOUR titles so far this season.

    Click here for tee times and the leaderboard.

    HOW TO FOLLOW

    NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 22 at the Travelers Championship.

    Television: Saturday, 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Sunday, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock), 1 p.m.-10 p.m. (NBC).

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-11 p.m. (SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio)

    Streaming: Various via USOpen.com. Featured Holes and Featured Groups to be announced.

    For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.

    MUST READS

    A firmer, faster LACC could bring back U.S. Open test

    Round 2 Review: U.S. Open

    Rory McIlroy preaches patience as he surges into U.S. Open contention

    Wyndham Clark 2.0 keeps it rolling at U.S. Open

    The putter tweak that led to Rickie Fowler’s record-setting U.S. Open 62

    Nine Things to Know: Los Angeles Country Club

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.