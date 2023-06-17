How to watch the U.S. Open, Round 3: Leaderboard, live stream, broadcast, tee times

Rickie Fowler leads at 10-under par after a second-round 68. Wyndham Clark is just one shot back. The reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy will try to win his fifth major and is tied with Xander Schauffele at 8-under par. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is looking for his second major triumph and is within striking distance at 5-under par. Scheffler won THE PLAYERS earlier this year and has two TOUR titles so far this season.