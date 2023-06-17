How to watch the U.S. Open, Round 3: Leaderboard, live stream, broadcast, tee times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The third round of the 123rd U.S. Open begins Saturday from Los Angeles Country Club.
Rickie Fowler leads at 10-under par after a second-round 68. Wyndham Clark is just one shot back. The reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy will try to win his fifth major and is tied with Xander Schauffele at 8-under par. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is looking for his second major triumph and is within striking distance at 5-under par. Scheffler won THE PLAYERS earlier this year and has two TOUR titles so far this season.
HOW TO FOLLOW
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 22 at the Travelers Championship.
Television: Saturday, 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Sunday, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock), 1 p.m.-10 p.m. (NBC).
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-11 p.m. (SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio)
Streaming: Various via USOpen.com. Featured Holes and Featured Groups to be announced.
For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.