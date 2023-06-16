Wyndham Clark 2.0 keeps it rolling at U.S. Open

The second picture of Wyndham Clark is not pretty, but he doesn’t shy away from it. He was at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit and had just made three bogeys in a stretch of four holes when, from the 13th green, one of the farthest points from the clubhouse, he quit and walked in. His caddie and coach gave him a wide berth, walking well behind him and discussing what if anything could have been done.