Round 3 Review: U.S. Open

A bogey on the 17th had dropped Clark to 9 under, but the 29-year-old admitted he was determined to see Fowler again in the final group on Sunday. Clark, who won for the first time earlier this year at the Wells Fargo Championship, showcased the talent that led him to win by four shots at Quail Hollow, stuffing his approach to 6 feet with an emphatic club twirl to boot. A Fowler three-putt later and suddenly the duo enters the final round as co-leaders after 54 holes in a major, a first for both in their careers.