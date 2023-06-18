How to watch the U.S. Open, Round 4: Leaderboard, live stream, broadcast, tee times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The final round of the 123rd U.S. Open begins Sunday from Los Angeles Country Club.
Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark share the lead at 10-under par. Reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy sits at 9-under and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at 7-under par.
HOW TO FOLLOW
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 22 at the Travelers Championship.
Television: Sunday, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock), 1 p.m.-10 p.m. (NBC).
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-11 p.m. (SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio)
Streaming: Various via USOpen.com. Featured Holes and Featured Groups to be announced.
For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.