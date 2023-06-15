The putter tweak that led to Rickie Fowler’s record-setting U.S. Open 62

Fowler made the switch earlier this year to a longer Odyssey Versa Jailbird putter , the same putter his caddie Ricky Romano plays. Fowler took a liking to the putter after picking up Romano’s version and hitting a few putts before the American Express. The next week he had a fresh version with a SuperStroke Tour 3.0 17-inch drip and 20-25 grams of lead tape on the sole. Although it has a longer grip, it’s not an armlock, belly or broomstick putter. Fowler is not anchoring the grip to his forearm, chest, or stomach. But the counter-balanced setup has helped simplify things.