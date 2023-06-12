Nine things to know: Los Angeles Country Club

Los Angeles Country Club sits on more than 300 acres in the midst of West Los Angeles. The land comprising this very private, 36-hole enclave must be among the priciest real estate in golf; or it would be if put out to market. When I asked real estate agents to estimate the value of the property, they laughed before saying “in the billions.” The only comparable golf terrain would be found in London or Tokyo. No worries, it’s not for sale. Having spent upwards of $60 million restoring their two Herbert Fowler/George C. Thomas Jr.-designed golf courses and their sprawling Sumner Hunt-designed clubhouse, the members are thrilled with what they have. The work done here over the last 15 years to upgrade and restore the course has set an entirely new tone for what is possible in the metro-golf market.