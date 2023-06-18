Tommy Fleetwood’s 63 among low scores Sunday

Fleetwood’s round provides the blueprint. The 32-year-old carded four birdies, two eagles and a bogey to shoot his second 63 in a major championship. Fleetwood birdied the par-4 second hole, striking his approach to 10 feet and draining the putt. A 13-footer for par on No. 5 kept him under par for the round before the Englishman made just the third eagle of the week on the drivable par-4 sixth, dropping his tee shot just 6 feet from the front-right hole location and sinking the putt. He showed off his exquisite ball-striking on the par-3 ninth and 11th, first sticking his approach on the ninth to 11 feet. On the 295-yard 11th, Fleetwood roped a fairway wood that landed on the front of the green and rolled to within 4 feet of the back hole location. He made birdie on both occasions. A little later he became the first to eagle the par-5 14th all week, holing a 20-footer to move to 8-under for his round.