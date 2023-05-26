PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Charles Schwab Challenge returns to Colonial Country Club for the 76th playing of the event. Round 2 is set to begin Friday as Sam Burns looks to defend his 2022 title. New world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler fresh off a T2 finish at the PGA Championship is in the field as is fellow Texas native Jordan Spieth. Viktor Hovland will also be teeing it up after his T2 finish at the PGA Championship.

    Harry Hall leads the Charles Schwab Challenge after a first-round 62.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturda-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

    Radio: Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    9:04 a.m. Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley (10th Tee)

    Featured Groups

    9:15 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Chris Kirk (10th Tee)

    9:26 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge (10th Tee)

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

