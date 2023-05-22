The First Look: Charles Schwab Challenge

FIELD NOTES: Sam Burns returns to defend his title from last season. Burns, who missed the cut at the PGA Championship, has four top-10 finishes this season. That includes a win at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. The Charles Schwab Challenge, where he beat friend Scottie Scheffler in a playoff, was one of three wins last season for Burns… Scheffler arrives back as world No. 1 after a T2 finish at the PGA Championship, where he held a share of the 36-hole lead. Scheffler has two wins this season, at THE PLAYERS and WM Phoenix Open… Viktor Hovland, who shared the PGA Championship’s 36-hole lead with Scheffler and Corey Conners, also is set to play Colonial. Hovland has a pair of top-25s in his two appearances at Colonial. He also has history here as a past winner of the Hogan Award, which is awarded at Colonial to the top player in college and amateur golf. He won the award in 2019…Other Hogan Award winners in the field include Doug Ghim (2018), Maverick McNealy (2017), Patrick Rodgers (2014), Nick Taylor (2010), Rickie Fowler (2008) and Chris Kirk (2007)… Two-time winner this season Max Homa is in action at Colonial for the fifth time. Homa had finished in the top 10 in half his starts before the PGA (7 of 14). He finished T55 at Oak Hill.… Alongside Homa is another two-time winner, Tony Finau. Finau will tee it up at the Charles Schwab Challenge for the eighth time. He’s never missed the cut and finished fourth a year ago… Justin Rose returns to Colonial, where he won in 2018. Rose has teed it up at the Charles Schwab Challenge nine times, but last year was the first time he missed the cut. He finished T9 at the PGA… Collin Morikawa will tee it up at the Charles Schwab Challenge for the fourth time. He finished runner-up at Colonial in 2020 and has four top-10s this season… This year’s Champions Choice selections are Pierceson Coody and Cole Hammer. The Texas Longhorn duo helped the school win the 2022 NCAA Championship. It’s a long-running tournament tradition for past champions to select two players to join the field who would not have otherwise qualified. Coody earned his second Korn Ferry Tour title this year while Hammer finished fifth earlier this season at The RSM Classic.