How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Charles Schwab Challenge returns to Colonial Country Club for the 76th playing of the event.
Harry Hall, Adam Schenk share the lead at 10-under par heading into Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
10:10 a.m. ET - Collin Morikawa, Austin Smotherman
Featured Groups
8:35 a.m. ET - Kurt Kitayama, Nick Hardy, moves to Scottie Scheffler, Paul Haley II at first hole for 12:40 p.m. ET tee time
9:50 a.m ET - Billy Horschel, Carson Young
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)