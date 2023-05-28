PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Charles Schwab Challenge returns to Colonial Country Club for the 76th playing of the event.

    Harry Hall, Adam Schenk share the lead at 10-under par heading into Sunday.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

    Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SUNDAY

    Marquee Group

    10:10 a.m. ET - Collin Morikawa, Austin Smotherman

    Featured Groups

    8:35 a.m. ET - Kurt Kitayama, Nick Hardy, moves to Scottie Scheffler, Paul Haley II at first hole for 12:40 p.m. ET tee time

    9:50 a.m ET - Billy Horschel, Carson Young

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

