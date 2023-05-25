Michael Block still grateful after opening-round 81 at Charles Schwab

What happened was an 11-over 81, a last-place finish by four, on a windless, rainless, warm-but-not-hot afternoon at Colonial Country Club. It was those three straight bogeys to start the round in the presence of the biggest gallery of spectators at the tournament. It was consecutive doubles without a penalty stroke on the 15th and 16th. It was a smothered wedge on the par-4 18th that traveled 44 yards, the kind of little touch shot that Block has executed skillfully a thousand times in his life, and the one he confronted Thursday with so much disbelief that he turned his back to the flight of his ball before it even landed.