Five things to know: Colonial Country Club

At the 1941 U.S. Open at Colonial, a 28-year-old Hogan recorded his best major finish at the time, a T3. He finished five back of Craig Wood. By the time the TOUR returned to Colonial in 1946 for the first Charles Schwab, Hogan had established himself as a star. In the midst of a 13-win year, he won the inaugural Charles Schwab by one. He defended his title in 1947 and would go on to win there three more times after his 1949 car accident (1952, 1953 and 1959).