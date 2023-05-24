Jordan Spieth remains cautious about wrist, taking it week-by-week
2 Min Read
Past Colonial winner says wrist still tender but not ‘massively concerning’
Written by Kevin Robbins @kdanielrobbins
FORT WORTH, Texas — Jordan Spieth’s injured left wrist continues to heal, but he remains cautious with his recovery.
The No. 11-ranked player in the world suffered the injury three weeks ago at home after the Wells Fargo Championship, where he missed the cut. He said he was playing with his young son on the floor when “something just popped and jammed.”
He had an MRI the next day, he said Wednesday at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. He was diagnosed with a “moderate-grade tendon sheath tear,” he explained, which can be “a pretty vague thing because it can be pretty significant — and it can be very insignificant.”
Spieth said the damage to the tendon still exists, but “not enough to be massively concerning as long as I'm listening to it.”
Spieth, 29, withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson, then played well last week at the PGA Championship, improving by the round. He shot 73-72-71-69 for a share of 29th place.
“I got better each day, and (the) hand held up, (the) wrist held up really well,” Spieth said. “At this point, I don't feel like I'm rushing things. I think I'm on par with following the docs I've talked to, and it's kind of a week-to-week thing because it's something that can get worse, and if it does, I need to cut it off immediately.”
Spieth underwent cold therapy, laser treatment and stem-cell therapy. He wore therapeutic tape on his forearm at the PGA. That was gone Tuesday at Colonial, where he wore tape only on the wrist.
“Again, I just keep on staying in touch with specialists,” Spieth said. “They would err on the side of caution, and if they're pretty comfortable and I feel good about it, then I say why not play?”
Spieth is making his 11th start at Colonial, where he won in 2016. He has eight finishes inside the top 10, including ties for second in 2015 and 2017, and a solo second in 2021.