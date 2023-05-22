Ben Hogan's legacy lives on at Colonial Country Club

“I was hooking so badly, that I couldn't get a 4-wood off of the ground. I had to use iron clubs all the time. Of course, I said to myself, you can't play this way. … You're going to have to train yourself to be able to get the ball in flight and hit a high shot when you want to, or a low shot. But for heaven's sake, you have to get rid of this hook. Because a left-to-right dogleg, I couldn't play it at all if it had any trees on the right side. I didn't have room to start my hook out there, and I just couldn't play it at all.”