How to watch PGA Championship, Round 1: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times, live stream

    Editor's note:The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    The second major of the year is here with the world's best players taking on Oak Hill Country Club. Round 1 is set to begin on Thursday and will be the fourth PGA Championship contested at the Rochester, New York venue.

    Oak Hill Country Club, which underwent a hearty restoration a few years ago, will look much different than when it last played host, But the venue continues to be one of the most iconic in American championship golf and will be a stern test.


    Ben Hogan once called this hole the toughest opening test in championship golf. The opening tee shot is from an elevated tee to a slight dogleg-left. A great drive can take advantage of a fairway down slope at 290 yards. Allens Creek runs across the fairway hole at the 360 mark. The danger off the tee is out of bounds to the right and three bunkers on the left. The green is well guarded by grass hummocks and a greenside bunker short right. (Source: PGA of America)

    A precise tee shot is needed on this short par 4 due to the severely narrow fairway and deep fairway bunkers on both sides. The elevated green slopes severely from back to front. An approach shot below the hole gives the player the best chance for a birdie. (Source: PGA of America)

    The first par 3 requires a shot with a mid or long iron to a green that slopes predominately from back to front. Three deep bunkers guard the green in front. A ball that lands on the front third of the green has a minimal chance of staying on due to an aggressive false front. (Source: PGA of America)

    The only par 5 on the front requires a very precise tee shot to have a chance of reaching the green in two. Bunkers and out of bounds guard the right side while trees run along the left. The green slopes from back to front with deep bunkers short-left and short-right guarding the green. (Source: PGA of America)

    A two-tiered green surrounded by four deep bunkers requires an accurate tee shot to have a chance at birdie. A shot that misses long will make it very challenging to save par. When planning an approach, pay attention to the hole location to ensure the best chances for a scoring opportunity. (Source: PGA of America)

    This long par 4 doglegs slightly to the right, with fairway bunkers on the left and water up the right. An exacting tee shot is a must to have a chance at hitting this green in regulation. Allens Creek meanders across the fairway and protects long and left of this multi-tiered green complex. A thoughtful approach shot depending on the hole location is needed for any opportunity for a birdie. (Source: PGA of America)

    With Allens Creek winding up the right side of the hole then crossing the fairway, plus a thick strand of trees left, this tee shot must be carefully placed. Many players may use a fairway wood or long iron to ensure safety off the tee. The approach shot is uphill to one of the most challenging greens on the course. (Source: PGA of America)

    Compared to the previous two holes, the driving area is rather generous. The fairway zig gags between a bunker on each side that could provide challenge on an errant tee shot. Three deep greenside bunkers guard this rather large green. (Source: PGA of America)

    The par 4 ninth is a tough uphill dogleg right with a fairway that narrows the farther up a tee shot goes. Any drive on the right side runs the risk of out of bounds or being blocked out by overhanging trees. The approach shot is likely a mid-iron to a green that slopes from back to front. Missing long or left could provide a challenging up and down for par. (Source: PGA of America)

    The fairway on the par 4 10th slopes severely downhill at the 275-yard mark towards Allens Creek that crosses the fairway at 350 yards. Two greenside bunkers short and a run-off area on the back left corner forces players to aim for the middle of the green. Shots finding the putting surface will leave players with a good look at birdie as this is one of the flattest greens on the course. (Source: PGA of America)

    This long par 3 is surrounded by three greenside bunkers, one short-left and two long right, along with Allens Creek protecting the front right hole location. A large green offers a variety of hole locations which forces the player to be precise in their plan of attack; this can be a tall order from 245 yards. (Source: PGA of America)

    A short uphill par 4 with trees on both sides requires an accurate tee shot. A small right fairway bunker demands a carry of at least 285 yards. The short approach shot is hit to a green that slopes from back left to front right with three greenside bunkers guarding the front. (Source: PGA of America)

    Oak Hill’s most notable par 5 heads back uphill towards the clubhouse. Allens Creek crosses the fairway at the 325 mark, which will force most players to layup short. A tee shot short of Allens Creek leaves the player with 300 yards to the hole uphill. Two fairway bunkers guard the right side of the fairway 125 yards out. The green sits in a hollow, providing patrons a beautiful amphitheater setting. (Source: PGA of America)

    The shortest par 4 on the course will provide the player with a risk-reward decision to lay up or go for the green off the tee. Individuals who layup short of the green must avoid the two fairway bunkers on the left, and one on the right. Those who decide to go for the green may be pleased to have their ball land in one of the three greenside bunkers. Any shot that misses long will provide the toughest of all finesse wedge shots, as this green slopes severely from back to front. (Source: PGA of America)

    The shortest of the par 3 holes at Oak Hill is no walk in the park. Short and left are deep bunkers that will make for a difficult up-and-down should the player find them off the tee. A tightly mown run-off area right of the green drops off dramatically in elevation, leaving the player with a tough shot from a very tight lie to this multi-tiered green. (Source: PGA of America)

    A well hit tee shot will take advantage of a slope in the fairway at the 275-yard mark leaving the player with a short shot into a receptive green. Two bunkers line the right side of the fairway: the first at 280, the second at 330. A miss left or long of the green will roll away significantly due to the tightly mown run-off area. (Source: PGA of America)

    A par 5 for the membership becomes a long par 4 for the Championship. The tee shot must go at least 280 to provide a full view of the green. Errant tee shots right will provide serious trouble for the players looking for a birdie coming down the stretch. An undulated green will force players to be precise with their landing spots depending on the hole location. A miss long left will send the ball away from the green, challenging the player with a tough shot from a tight lie. (Source: PGA of America)

    This hole is equally beautiful as it is demanding; the fairway is only 20 yards wide at the 300-yard mark. Three deep bunkers guard the right side off the tee, along with trees on both sides. The green slopes severely from back to front with three bunkers right and one on the left, likely proving to be a very challenging finish. (Source: PGA of America)

    HOW TO FOLLOW

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (ESPN+), 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS).

    Alternate Telecast: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN2). Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. (ESPN). 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN+)

    Featured Groups: Various AM/PM, available on ESPN+

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-8 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (SiriusXM/Westwood One)

    Stream: More information on international YouTube streaming of the 2023 PGA Championship will be available during tournament week.

    For outside of the U.S., click here

