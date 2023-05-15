How to watch PGA Championship, Round 1: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times, live stream
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Editor's note:The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge
The second major of the year is here with the world's best players taking on Oak Hill Country Club. Round 1 is set to begin on Thursday and will be the fourth PGA Championship contested at the Rochester, New York venue.
Oak Hill Country Club, which underwent a hearty restoration a few years ago, will look much different than when it last played host, But the venue continues to be one of the most iconic in American championship golf and will be a stern test.
Leaderboard
Tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (ESPN+), 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS).
Alternate Telecast: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN2). Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. (ESPN). 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Featured Groups: Various AM/PM, available on ESPN+
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-8 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (SiriusXM/Westwood One)
Stream: More information on international YouTube streaming of the 2023 PGA Championship will be available during tournament week.