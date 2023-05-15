‘I wasn’t supposed to play the game’

LEE TREVINO: You know, the funny thing about me is that you can't embarrass me. I never feel uncomfortable anyplace. The reason for it is because the good Lord bestowed a talent on me, and I took advantage of it. I work just as hard at this game today as I did when I was 30 years old, and the reason for it is because I'm going to have to meet him some day, and I don't want him to be disappointed. I didn't have much help except for the man upstairs along the way.