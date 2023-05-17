Taylor Montgomery uses 10-year-old putter that he repaints himself

Montgomery has had the putter since his college days at UNLV, and while he’s had brief stints with other flat sticks, most of his professional success has been with the old Ghost. His putter has a uniquely low-lofted face, measuring between just 1-1.5 degrees, which helps balance out the back-weighted, highly forgiving mallet design. Due to the center of gravity of the putter, a higher loft would launch the ball too high, sacrificing a clean roll across the putting surface. The lower loft, however, helps induce a quicker roll.