Round 2 review: PGA Championship

20: Since 1958, 63 of the eventual 65 champions were inside the top-20 after two rounds. The exceptions are Collin Morikawa at TPC Harding Park in 2020 (T25 after 36 holes) and Padraig Harrington at Oakland Hills in 2008 (T26)6: The par-4 sixth is playing as the most difficult hole on the course. The stroke average is 4.808. It’s the first time a hole has played more than .8 strokes over par for an entire round in PGA Championship history.0: Players representing England have won the PGA Championship. Justin Rose is currently 1-under in a tie for eighth.4: The total number of club professionals over the last 20 years to rank among the top-40 after 36 holes of the PGA Championship. Michael Block is the fifth. He is even-par, tied for 10th.