The First Look: PGA Championship
9 Min Read
Written by Adam Stanley @adam_stanley
The season’s second major is on the horizon, and the PGA Championship represents another opportunity for the game’s two biggest heavyweights to continue pulling away from their peers.
Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler have been the brightest stars of 2023, thanks in large part to their success in the biggest events. Rahm arrives at Oak Hill atop both the FedExCup standings and world ranking after four wins this year, including the Masters. He also has wins at two other Designated events, the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Genesis Invitational.
Scheffler is second to Rahm in both the FedExCup and world ranking with wins in two of this year’s Designated events, THE PLAYERS Championship and WM Phoenix Open.
Rahm finished second in his most recent start, in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, while Scheffler finished fifth Sunday at his hometown AT&T Byron Nelson on the strength of a closing 65.
There are plenty of other big names who arrive at Oak Hill in good form, however, including recent winners Tony Finau (Mexico Open), Matt Fitzpatrick (RBC Heritage) and Sam Burns (World Golf Championships-Dell Technolgoies Match Play). Former world No. 1 Jason Day heads to western New York with a boost from his AT&T Byron Nelson victory on Sunday, his first TOUR win since 2018. Day also won the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits.
Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Max Homa, meanwhile, are top-10 players trying to win their first major.
Oak Hill Country Club, which underwent a hearty restoration a few years ago, will look much different than when it last played host to the PGA Championship 10 years ago. But the venue continues to be one of the most iconic in American championship golf and will be a stern test.
Rahm’s chasing history, too. With his Masters victory, he became the first European to ever win both the U.S. Open and the Masters. A PGA Championship title would make him the first European to hold the Masters, U.S. Open and PGA. And a win at Oak Hill also would put him halfway to the single-season Grand Slam.
“He has zero weaknesses,” Homa recently said of the Spaniard.
Another major is set to tee off, and many of the game’s top players are in top form. The stage is set for a classic showdown at a historic venue.
FIELD NOTES: Justin Thomas returns to defend his title from a year ago. Thomas, who won the PGA Championship for the second time, has had two top-10 finishes this season but missed the cut at the Masters. He has not won since his playoff victory over Will Zalatoris last year at Southern Hills… Jordan Spieth is set to return to action after withdrawing from the AT&T Byron Nelson due to injury. He is looking to complete the career Grand Slam this week… Matt Fitzpatrick is trying to follow in the footsteps of Curtis Strange, who won a major at Oak Hill the year after claiming one at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Strange won the 1988 U.S. Open at Brookline and the 1989 U.S. Open at Oak Hill… Fitzpatrick won his first major at last year’s U.S. Open at The Country Club... Rory McIlroy is attempting to become just the sixth man with three or more wins in the PGA. He hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2012 and 2014. He has had an up-and-down season that has featured three top-three finishes, including a win at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, but also two missed cuts in his past three stroke-play starts and a disappointing T47 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which he has won three times… Tony Finau is keen to continue his fine play of late. Finau has four PGA TOUR wins in his last 18 starts, all of which have come by three shots or more… Finau is one of a handful of the game’s top-ranked who are eager to capture their first major. Patrick Cantlay, another in that group, will have his new caddie – Joe LaCava – back on his bag this week for their first major together. LaCava caddied for world No. 1 Nelly Korda on the LPGA Tour last week. Cantlay is seventh in the FedExCup, the highest-ranked player without a win this season. That is a testament to his steady play this season, which includes top-10s in half of his 12 starts… Xander Schauffele, who’s also seeking his first win of 2023, is one spot behind Cantlay in the FedExCup. He arrives at Oak Hill after five consecutive top-10s, including three in a row in the top four. He was runner-up to Wyndham Clark at the recent Wells Fargo Championship… Reigning PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Cameron Young is looking to make a splash in his home state. Young, who is from Scarborough, New York, finished one shot out of the Thomas-Zalatoris playoff last season… Steven Alker will make his PGA Championship debut at the age of 51 after winning the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Alker won the Charles Schwab Cup on PGA TOUR Champions last year after a four-win season… Thirty-two players in this week’s field have previously competed at a PGA at Oak Hill, in either 2003 or 2013, while eight played both years… Tiger Woods is missing this week after revealing he had surgery on his ankle last month… Among the 20 players who qualified through the PGA Professional Championship is J.J. Killeen, the 2011 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year. Braden Shattuck of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, won the event. Also among the qualifiers is Greg Koch of Orlando, Florida, who made the cut in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|Jon Rahm
|Jon Rahm
|Scottie Scheffler
|Scottie Scheffler
|Rory McIlroy
|Max Homa
|Patrick Cantlay
|Tony Finau
|Xander Schauffele
|Jason Day
|Max Homa
|Wyndham Clark
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Keegan Bradley
|Cameron Smith
|Si Woo Kim
|Jordan Spieth
|Patrick Cantlay
|Viktor Hovland
|Xander Schauffele
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 600 FedExCup points.
COURSE: Oak Hill Country Club, par 70, 7,394 yards (East Course). The iconic Donald Ross design, which last hosted the PGA Championship in 2013, had a complete restoration completed by Andrew Green in 2020. The restoration included replacing old bentgrass/Poa annua greens with pure bentgrass, restoring shapes and contours of greens, extensive tree removal, bunker removal and relocations, adding new back tees, and a new drainage system, per the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America. The course will play about 250 yards longer than in 2013 and there are three holes that are totally new from a decade ago.
This will be the fourth PGA Championship contested at the Rochester, New York venue, second only to last year’s venue, Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
STORYLINES:
1. Jordan Spieth chasing the career Grand Slam
This marks the seventh attempt for Spieth to win the career Grand Slam, although he hasn’t been in the mix at any of the half-dozen previous PGAs (although he was tied for third in 2019, he was six shots back of the winner). Complicating matters for Spieth? He withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson due to a wrist injury. He has, however, had a solid season with seven top-20 finishes including a playoff loss at the RBC Heritage.
2. Rory and Rochester
Rory McIlroy may hail from Northern Ireland but will have lots of local support. His wife Erica is from Rochester and he is an honorary member of Oak Hill. McIlroy has played 30 majors since he last won one, but he is eager to return to form as the No. 3-ranked player in the world and perhaps a dose of family love will be just the ticket. McIlroy missed the cut at both THE PLAYERS and the Masters and finished tied for 47th at the Wells Fargo Championship, an event he’s won three times in the past.
“My connection to Rochester has got a lot stronger,” McIlroy, a two-time winner of the PGA, recently told The Associated Press. “So I’m excited to go and play a major championship in what feels like almost a second home to me.”
3. Best of the best
In the last decade at the PGA Championship, only one player ranked outside the top 50 in the world managed to lift the Wanamaker Trophy at the end of the week. Not only that, but Collin Morikawa is the only PGA Championship winner in the last five years who had never won a major prior to lifting the Wanamaker.
The last two PGAs at Oak Hill have been won by first-time major winners, however, in Jason Dufner (2013) and Shaun Micheel (2003). The 2003 PGA was Micheel’s lone PGA TOUR win, as well.
Ninety-nine of the world’s top 100-ranked players are in the field this week. The only one missing is No. 9 Will Zalatoris, who lost in a playoff at Southern Hills last year. He is out for the remainder of the season after having back surgery.
72-HOLE RECORD: 264, Brooks Koepka (2018 at Bellerive CC)
18-HOLE RECORD: 63, Bruce Crampton (2nd round, 1975 at Firestone CC), Raymond Floyd (1st round, 1982 at Southern Hills), Gary Player (2nd round, 1984 at Shoal Creek), Michael Bradley (1st round, 1993 at Inverness), Vijay Singh (2nd round, 1993 at Inverness), Brad Faxon (4th round, 1995 at Riviera CC), José María Olazábal (3rd round, 2000 at Valhalla), Mark O’Meara (2nd round, 2001 at Atlanta AC), Thomas Bjorn (3rd round, 2005 at Baltusrol), Tiger Woods (2nd round, 2007 at Southern Hills), Steve Stricker (1st round, 2011 at Atlanta AC), Jason Dufner (2nd round, 2013 at Oak Hill), Hiroshi Iwata (2nd round, 2015 at Whistling Straits), Robert Streb (2nd round, 2016 at Baltusrol), Brooks Koepka (2nd round, 2018 at Bellerive; 1st round, 2019 at Bethpage Black), Charl Schwartzel (2nd round, 2018 at Bellerive), Bubba Watson (2nd round, 2022 at Southern Hills).
LAST TIME: Justin Thomas won his second PGA Championship, defeating Will Zalatoris in a playoff. Thomas, who was seven shots back of the leader entering Sunday’s final round at Southern Hills, shot a 3-under 67 to finish at 5 under for the week. Thomas, who was 4 under for his final 10 holes of the championship, birdied the first two holes of the three-hole playoff. Zalatoris birdied the first but made par on the second and couldn’t convert another one on the third to match Thomas. The 54-hole leader, Mito Pereira, made a double bogey on the 72nd hole to fall one shot short of the playoff.
Jason Dufner won the previous PGA Championship contested at Oak Hill by two shots over Jim Furyk in 2013.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (ESPN+), 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS).
Alternate Telecast: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN2). Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. (ESPN). 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Featured Groups: Various AM/PM, available on ESPN+
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-8 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (SiriusXM/Westwood One)
Stream: More information on international YouTube streaming of the 2023 PGA Championship will be available during tournament week.
Editor's note:The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge.