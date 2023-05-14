The First Look: PGA Championship

FIELD NOTES: Justin Thomas returns to defend his title from a year ago. Thomas, who won the PGA Championship for the second time, has had two top-10 finishes this season but missed the cut at the Masters. He has not won since his playoff victory over Will Zalatoris last year at Southern Hills… Jordan Spieth is set to return to action after withdrawing from the AT&T Byron Nelson due to injury. He is looking to complete the career Grand Slam this week… Matt Fitzpatrick is trying to follow in the footsteps of Curtis Strange, who won a major at Oak Hill the year after claiming one at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Strange won the 1988 U.S. Open at Brookline and the 1989 U.S. Open at Oak Hill… Fitzpatrick won his first major at last year’s U.S. Open at The Country Club... Rory McIlroy is attempting to become just the sixth man with three or more wins in the PGA. He hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2012 and 2014. He has had an up-and-down season that has featured three top-three finishes, including a win at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, but also two missed cuts in his past three stroke-play starts and a disappointing T47 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which he has won three times… Tony Finau is keen to continue his fine play of late. Finau has four PGA TOUR wins in his last 18 starts, all of which have come by three shots or more… Finau is one of a handful of the game’s top-ranked who are eager to capture their first major. Patrick Cantlay, another in that group, will have his new caddie – Joe LaCava – back on his bag this week for their first major together. LaCava caddied for world No. 1 Nelly Korda on the LPGA Tour last week. Cantlay is seventh in the FedExCup, the highest-ranked player without a win this season. That is a testament to his steady play this season, which includes top-10s in half of his 12 starts… Xander Schauffele, who’s also seeking his first win of 2023, is one spot behind Cantlay in the FedExCup. He arrives at Oak Hill after five consecutive top-10s, including three in a row in the top four. He was runner-up to Wyndham Clark at the recent Wells Fargo Championship… Reigning PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Cameron Young is looking to make a splash in his home state. Young, who is from Scarborough, New York, finished one shot out of the Thomas-Zalatoris playoff last season… Steven Alker will make his PGA Championship debut at the age of 51 after winning the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Alker won the Charles Schwab Cup on PGA TOUR Champions last year after a four-win season… Thirty-two players in this week’s field have previously competed at a PGA at Oak Hill, in either 2003 or 2013, while eight played both years… Tiger Woods is missing this week after revealing he had surgery on his ankle last month… Among the 20 players who qualified through the PGA Professional Championship is J.J. Killeen, the 2011 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year. Braden Shattuck of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, won the event. Also among the qualifiers is Greg Koch of Orlando, Florida, who made the cut in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.