The Five: Things that caught the eye at the PGA Championship

As I bantered with caddies during preparations at Oak Hill, one common theme emerged. This week is going to play hard. One speculated that the low score of the week will be 65. Another said it could play a shot-and-a-half per day harder than last year’s PGA Championship host venue, Southern Hills, where 5 under was good for a playoff. The course is playing firm and bouncy, and with ample slopes in the fairways, it will be hard to find the short grass on a consistent basis. There is thick rough throughout the property, but shots well off-line could find gentler lies. The event could take the shape of a survival test, with ingenuity and scrambling carrying the day and luck factoring in prominently.