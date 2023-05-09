PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Latest

    The AT&T Byron Nelson returns to TPC Craig Ranch with Round 1 set to begin Thursday. K.H. Lee is eager for a three-peat, having won the event the last two years. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field in Texas.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    THURSDAY

    Marquee Group

    8:34 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

    Featured Groups

    8:23 a.m. Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Mackenzie Hughes

    8:45 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Aaron Wise, Scott Stallings

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    8:34 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, K.H. Lee

    Featured Groups

    8:23 a.m. Davis Riley, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge

    8:45 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Richard S. Johnson, Taylor Montgomery

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

