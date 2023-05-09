How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The AT&T Byron Nelson returns to TPC Craig Ranch with Round 1 set to begin Thursday. K.H. Lee is eager for a three-peat, having won the event the last two years. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field in Texas.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
8:34 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
Featured Groups
8:23 a.m. Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Mackenzie Hughes
8:45 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Aaron Wise, Scott Stallings
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
8:34 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, K.H. Lee
Featured Groups
8:23 a.m. Davis Riley, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge
8:45 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Richard S. Johnson, Taylor Montgomery
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)