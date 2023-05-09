Coodys' path paved across decades

Parker also Monday qualified for The Honda Classic on the PGA TOUR, shooting 74-76 to miss the cut. It was the first of five PGA TOUR events Pierceson has played this year, as well. He was one off the lead after a first-round 66 but failed to break par in any of the final three rounds and finished T63. He also contended at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard; his third-round 66 matched the low round of the day and moved him into the top 10. He fell to 14th after a final-round 73, including bogeys on his final two holes, however. He’s made the cut in three of those five starts, but Bay Hill represents his only finish in the top 50.