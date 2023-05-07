The First Look: AT&T Byron Nelson

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: David Micheluzzi, the 2022-23 PGA of Australia Order of Merit winner will make his PGA TOUR debut. Micheluzzi has won twice this year in Australia … The 2022 Byron Nelson Collegiate Golf Award winner, William Knauth, will make his PGA TOUR debut. Knauth, who plays for Carnegie Mellon, was the 2022 UAA Player of the Year. He’s set to graduate with a dual degree in physics and mathematical sciences…Roger Sloan, a past PGA TOUR member and Dallas resident, will play his first TOUR event since the 2022 Wyndham Championship. Sloan has made six cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour this season… Brothers Parker and Pierceson Coody are both teeing it up. This is the second time this season the twins are in a TOUR event together. (The Honda Classic was the first.) Parker has made one cut on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, while Pierceson has made three cuts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by a T14 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He is a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour and sixth on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List… Sangmoon Bae, the 2013 Byron Nelson winner, is back in action. He finished T14 on the DP World Tour last week and has played four TOUR events this season… Bo Van Pelt and D.A. Points also got sponsor invites.