'Don't be afraid to open up about it'

Meanwhile, Brehm was fighting to keep his TOUR card. He missed the cut in nine of his next 12 starts after his mom’s death, and withdrew from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after testing positive for COVID-19. He finished the season 185th in the FedExCup and lost his card, but because of the WD, Brehm had a minor medical extension for one start. He chose to play the 2022 Puerto Rico Open – and won it by six shots.