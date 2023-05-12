PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The AT&T Byron Nelson returns to TPC Craig Ranch with Round 2 set to begin Friday.

    S.Y. Noh leads the tournament after posting an opening round 60. Adam Scott, Jason Day, and Scottie Scheffler are all in contention after strong rounds on Thursday.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times


    All-time greatest shots from the AT&T Byron Nelson


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    8:34 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, K.H. Lee

    Featured Groups

    8:23 a.m. Davis Riley, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge

    8:45 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Richard S. Johnson, Taylor Montgomery

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

