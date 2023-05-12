How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The AT&T Byron Nelson returns to TPC Craig Ranch with Round 2 set to begin Friday.
S.Y. Noh leads the tournament after posting an opening round 60. Adam Scott, Jason Day, and Scottie Scheffler are all in contention after strong rounds on Thursday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
8:34 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, K.H. Lee
Featured Groups
8:23 a.m. Davis Riley, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge
8:45 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Richard S. Johnson, Taylor Montgomery
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)