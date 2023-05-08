Power Rankings: AT&T Byron Nelson

Despite the contraction that promises to result in a lower score in relation to par, hitting greens in regulation and sinking putts with regularity is the formula to prevail, but as Lee has proven, sticking it tight isn’t a prerequisite. After ranking fourth in proximity in 2021, he was 76th (of 84) last year. He also hit three fewer GIR in 2022 but he offset by going 15-for-17 in scrambling. (He went 11-for-14 in scrambling in 2021.) These are the kinds of invisible differences that allowed him to separate just enough to be the guy posing for pictures with the hardware.