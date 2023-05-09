Real-time Trackman data now available to TOUR pros during practice rounds

The hope is to streamline the process for players who would like to factor data into their decision-making, Lovell said. They’ve seen an increased demand for Trackman data on the course – many players even carry their own Trackman devices during practice rounds. This latest development will allow players to see more advanced data without having to carry a unit with them. The data comes directly from the 36 Trackman units (one at every tee box and green) that are used during competition.