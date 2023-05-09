Real-time Trackman data now available to TOUR pros during practice rounds
3 Min Read
Real-time Trackman data is now available to all PGA TOUR players during tournament practice rounds.
Beginning each Tuesday around noon through the end of the day Wednesday, players will have access to their data from every tee shot using the Trackman Golf Pro app. Once a player tees off, their data will auto-populate into the app. Data is not available on tournament days.
Trackman and Shotlink equipment at the RSM Classic. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
The feature debuted at THE PLAYERS Championship earlier this year and was made fully available during the Wells Fargo Championship last week. The service is exclusive to the PGA TOUR.
“What we’re trying to accomplish is give more players more information quicker so they can see how their ball is reacting in live conditions,” said Ken Lovell, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President Golf Technologies.
Users will be able to see the following metrics: ball speed, height, launch and land angle, spin rate, carry distance and curve. Two new metrics are also available: carry (actual) and landing angle (actual), allowing players to see exactly how much the uphill or downhill impacts their carry distance and landing angle.
This data is available to players, caddies, coaches, and equipment manufacturers. Only users who have been granted access will see the Practice Round option in the app. Spectators and other Trackman users will not be able to access the data. Users must be near the tee and have the app open before the shot is hit. The data can then be tagged by club and saved for review.
The hope is to streamline the process for players who would like to factor data into their decision-making, Lovell said. They’ve seen an increased demand for Trackman data on the course – many players even carry their own Trackman devices during practice rounds. This latest development will allow players to see more advanced data without having to carry a unit with them. The data comes directly from the 36 Trackman units (one at every tee box and green) that are used during competition.
“For us it’s all about helping players create a better game, achieve better results and optimize performance,” said Bernd Linde, vice president of marketing for Trackman. “We had the units standing on the course and it was generating a lot of data, but we weren’t sharing the data. Now we are. We just want to help the players.”
It’s already proved valuable for Hunter Stewart, a consultant who works with numerous players on the PGA TOUR, including Maverick McNealy, Trey Mullinax, Matthew NeSmith and Scott Stallings. Stewart said it’s been a helpful tool for club testing and cataloging, as many players “don’t exactly swing it on the driving range how they do on the golf course.”
“It’s just another nice tool in the toolbox to make better informed decisions, whether that’s club changes or figuring out how far the ball is going in a practice round in regard to weather,” Stewart said. “It just helps streamline their prep process and it’s immediate feedback. It’s definitely an asset.”
Trackman and the PGA TOUR are expected to roll out more features over the coming months, including the addition of approach shots. Normalization will also be added, allowing the user to see how changes in altitude and temperature affect the ball and how the ball would've reacted in calm conditions.