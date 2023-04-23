PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place Sunday from TPC Louisiana. Last year's winners Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay return to defend their title.

    The team of Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler lead after a third-round 62 in the Four-balls format. Team Sunjae Im/Keith Mitchell are one stroke back in second place.



    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times


    All-time shots from the Zurich Classic


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS


    Sunday – FOURSOMES (alternate shot):

    Stream 1 Main Feed: 10:30AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    Stream 2 Marquee Group: 11:00AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    Stream 3 Featured Groups: 11:30AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    Stream 4 Featured Holes: 11:00AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    Marquee Group

    11:01AM ET Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy & Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney


    Featured Groups

    11:45AM ET Luke Donald/Edoardo Molinari & Thorbjorn Olesen & Nicolai Hojgaard

    12:18PM ET Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim & Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin

    Featured Holes:

    3 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    Linear TV Window: 1:00PM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    Stream 1: Sam Burns/Billy Horschel & Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer

    Stream 2: Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay & Robert Streb/Troy Merritt

    Stream 3: Featured Hole – Start on 9 (par 3) / Move to 17 when golf arrives (par 3)

    Stream 4: Featured Hole – 14 (par 3)


