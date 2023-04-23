How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place Sunday from TPC Louisiana. Last year's winners Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay return to defend their title.
The team of Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler lead after a third-round 62 in the Four-balls format. Team Sunjae Im/Keith Mitchell are one stroke back in second place.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
Sunday – FOURSOMES (alternate shot):
Stream 1 Main Feed: 10:30AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Stream 2 Marquee Group: 11:00AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Stream 3 Featured Groups: 11:30AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Stream 4 Featured Holes: 11:00AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Marquee Group
11:01AM ET Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy & Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney
Featured Groups
11:45AM ET Luke Donald/Edoardo Molinari & Thorbjorn Olesen & Nicolai Hojgaard
12:18PM ET Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim & Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin
Featured Holes:
3 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
Linear TV Window: 1:00PM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Stream 1: Sam Burns/Billy Horschel & Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer
Stream 2: Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay & Robert Streb/Troy Merritt
Stream 3: Featured Hole – Start on 9 (par 3) / Move to 17 when golf arrives (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – 14 (par 3)