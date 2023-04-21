Team Cantlay/Schauffele break another record at Zurich Classic with second-round 63 in Foursomes

Friday’s latest act came with a bit more urgency than the team felt at any point during their wire-to-wire win a year ago. To their own admission, both Schauffele and Cantlay had “anomaly” first rounds that left them with plenty of work to do. Not often do many bogeys get tallied during best ball, certainly not from a pair of top-5 players in the world coming in with great form. But Schauffele and Cantlay bogeyed three holes on Thursday, tied for the most in the field, and stood on the 7th tee 1-over for their round. The friends shared a “painful chuckle” and proceeded to birdie six of their next seven holes to salvage a 5-under round, six shots back of the leaders and tied for 56th.