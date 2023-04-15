PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch RBC Heritage, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 of the RBC Heritage takes place Saturday from Harbour Town Golf Links. The Hilton Head stop is still in its traditional post-Masters spot on the schedule, but now with a new boost as one of this season’s designated events.

    A resurgent Jimmy Walker leads the tournament at 12-under par, followed by a pack of stars including Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SATURDAY

    Marquee Group

    8:25AM/ET – Collin Morikawa / Keegan Bradley

    Featured Groups

    9:15AM/ET – Sam Burns / Lucas Herbert

    9:30AM/ET – Shane Lowry / Austin Smotherman

    then drops back to start Justin Thomas / Cam Davis at 11:25AM/ET

    Featured Holes

    4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    ESPN+ BONUS COVERAGE (Once morning groups finish):

    Stream 2: 12:25PM/ET – Jon Rahm / Doug Ghim

    Linear Window: 1:00PM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    Stream 1: 1:10PM/ET – Jordan Spieth / Patton Kizzire

    Stream 2: Jon Rahm / Doug Ghim

    Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 17 (par 3)

    Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 14 (Par 3)

