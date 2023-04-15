How to watch RBC Heritage, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of the RBC Heritage takes place Saturday from Harbour Town Golf Links. The Hilton Head stop is still in its traditional post-Masters spot on the schedule, but now with a new boost as one of this season’s designated events.
A resurgent Jimmy Walker leads the tournament at 12-under par, followed by a pack of stars including Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
8:25AM/ET – Collin Morikawa / Keegan Bradley
Featured Groups
9:15AM/ET – Sam Burns / Lucas Herbert
9:30AM/ET – Shane Lowry / Austin Smotherman
then drops back to start Justin Thomas / Cam Davis at 11:25AM/ET
Featured Holes
4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
ESPN+ BONUS COVERAGE (Once morning groups finish):
Stream 2: 12:25PM/ET – Jon Rahm / Doug Ghim
Linear Window: 1:00PM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Stream 1: 1:10PM/ET – Jordan Spieth / Patton Kizzire
Stream 2: Jon Rahm / Doug Ghim
Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 17 (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 14 (Par 3)