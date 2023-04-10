Will Zalatoris will miss the remainder of the year after back surgery

Zalatoris suffered two herniated discs last August, the week after earning his first PGA TOUR victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Zalatoris, the FedExCup leader after his win in Memphis, withdrew from the BMW Championship and was out for the remainder of the year, missing the TOUR Championship and Presidents Cup. He had mixed results when he returned to action this year, finishing T11 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and fourth at The Genesis Invitational. But he had finished outside the top 50 in his three starts preceding the Masters, where he withdrew without hitting a shot. That included a T59 finish at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, where he also withdrew after losing his first two matches.