Harbour Town a watershed design in architecture history

By the mid-1960s, Nicklaus had started searching around his native Columbus, Ohio, for property suitable for what would eventually become Muirfield Village Golf Club, the site of his annual Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In 1965, he heard about the development of a private golf retreat on the far northeast side of town. That’s where Dye was creating The Golf Club. Dye had Nicklaus out for a few early tours of the course. At one visit, Nicklaus came to the par-3 third hole, which played across a pond to a circular green surrounded by symmetrically arrayed rocks and wood planking. Dye asked the great golfer what he thought. “Pete,” Jack said in his squeaky voice, “that’s the ugliest hole I’ve ever seen in my life.” Dye changed the hole, and the result is one of his most iconic par-3s.